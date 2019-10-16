Formula E Season 6, pre-season testing starts this week

This week Formula E will commence pre-season testing for Season 6 of the championship. Located in Valencia, Spain, this marks the opening of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship Season 6.

The 14-race calendar begins with back-to-back races in Saudi Arabia on November 22-23 and concludes in London in July 2020. Two new capital city venues have been added with Jakarta, Indonesia and Seoul, South Korea. In addition, the two iconic car manufacturers Porsche and Mercedes will be part of the 22-team line up.

In its third year as title partner, ABB will be showcasing at race venues worldwide its innovative products and services that pave the way for e-mobility and smart cities.

Maximilian Günther (DEU), BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20

ABB aligns really well with the sport, as ABB is active in high power DC fast-charging stations for electric vehicles and battery storage systems, supported by a digital energy management system.

In the field of transportation, ABB offers solutions from grid distribution to charging points for cars, busses and trucks, as well as for the electrification of ships, railways, trams and cable cars. With 11,000 ABB DC fast chargers sold across 76 countries worldwide, it is the technology leader in this field.

ABB will continue as the official charging partner of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, the supporting-race series of ABB Formula E. ABB Terra 53 DC chargers power the I-PACE SUV racecars throughout the race weekend.

James Calado (GBR), Panasonic Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, locks up

