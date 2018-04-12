Fortnite servers have been offline for emergency maintenance for 5hrs+

Fortnite is the super popular 100-player game available on PS4, XB1, PC, Mac, and iOS. Right now its unavailable and users are understandably frustrated. 5 hours ago, developers Epic Games tweeted that they were taking servers offline for emergency maintenance. We’ve seen that story before and that language suggests it was security related, with server maintenance typically scheduled to minimise impact to users.

When you have to take the entire global server infrastructure offline, the issue is clearly substantial. The most recent update on the https://status.epicgames.com/ page suggests they’re still working on a database upgrade process and the downtime is continuing. This kind of outage suggests they found, or someone else found a vulnerability and the only mitigation option available was to take the game offline.

Update

Over on the game’s subreddit, the developers have posted the following statement.



We apologize for the ongoing service issues, and are working to stabilize our platform.

We had a critical failure to one of the databases supporting our account service, and as a result our login and matchmaking systems were blocked. We limited account traffic and rolled out changes to address timed-out requests to account service nodes, but these initial fixes were less resilient than we had hoped. We’re working on more comprehensive upgrades to fully stabilize the system, but will need to go into emergency maintenance to apply them.