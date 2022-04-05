Foxtel iQ4 and iQ5 STB add Amazon Prime Video app

When Foxtel first shipped the iQ5, the number of 3rd party streaming apps was fairly limited. Thankfully that is being addressed with the platform now picking up the Amazon Prime Video app, available now on both the iQ4 and iQ5 set-top boxes.

While many smart TVs feature this app, not all do, so those who don’t will get an obviously advantage. Even for those who have access to Prime Video, the goal of a device like the iQ5 is to essentially own HDMI1, that is, you do everything through that device and never leave. The iQ5 supports Foxtel’s content catalog, both live and on-demand, as well as broadcast over-the-air channels and other streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView and more.

The Prime Video app provides access to premium and hugely popular Prime Video Originals and exclusives including the first and second seasons of hit local lifestyle show Luxe Listings Sydney, Nine Perfect Strangers and Being the Ricardos, starring Australia’s very own Nicole Kidman, the recent global hit series Reacher, The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt, Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse with Michael B Jordan and other blockbuster movies like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

“Our subscribers have an insatiable appetite for all the very best drama, reality, movies and local originals, and with the Prime Video app available on set-tops it is now easier than ever before for customers to find their next content obsession. Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing

Prime Video joins some of the world’s best apps, all in one place and easy to navigate from one Home screen so you can get to your next watch with the click of a button.”