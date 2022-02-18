Foxtel is doubling live 4K content, adds new Ultra HD Sport channel for IP customers inc. NRL, AFL, F1 and US Masters in 2022

Foxtel today made a really significant announcement regarding 4K content. While most of us now have 4K TVs, the highest quality content offerings typically come from streaming services, driven by a restrictive OTA broadcast spectrum.

Thankfully IP-delivery available in Foxtel’s iQ4 and iQ5 set top boxes, is allowing much more 4K content to be delivered in 2022. Today’s announcement will dramatically expand the availability of Australia’s most popular sports in 4K Ultra-High Definition, with up to four events capable of being broadcast simultaneously, and the launch of a new destination for Ultra HD sport.

The increase will see double the hours of live 4K UHD content in 2022 become available to Foxtel customers including 200 hours of:

NRL. 29 games of Round 1 to 10 of the 2022 NRL Season in 4K UHD, plus select NSW Cup and NRLW matches.

29 games of Round 1 to 10 of the 2022 NRL Season in 4K UHD, plus select NSW Cup and NRLW matches. AFL. 35 games of Rounds 1 to 9 of the 2022 AFL Season in 4K UHD.

35 games of Rounds 1 to 9 of the 2022 AFL Season in 4K UHD. Formula 1. Every practice, qualifier, and race of the 2022 Formula 1 racing season.

Every practice, qualifier, and race of the 2022 Formula 1 racing season. Golf. 2022 Masters Tournament – Amen Corner (Holes 11, 12 and 13) commencing April 4.

This includes a 93% uplift in total NRL and AFL match play in 4K UHD compared to same rounds in 2021. As part of delivering an even better experience for sports fans with double the 4K UHD content available in 2022, these enhancements will see the existing single Fox Sports UHD channel on Foxtel, Channel 508, replaced.

To unlock all the very best 4K UHD sport on offer just in time for the start of the NRL season, Foxtel subscribers only need to head to the Sport section of the home screen or hit the Sport button on their voice remote.

“Fox Sports is the home of the best coverage of Australia’s most popular sports, and we want our Foxtel Sports subscribers to enjoy an experience like no other. Ultra HD brings incredible detail to the sports Australian’s love. This year sees us continue to invest in 4K UHD content and technology to get the best live sports experience from the field or race track all the way to our subscribers’ homes in brilliant 4K UHD.” Nick Dandy, Group Director of Product Innovation and UX, Foxtel Group

As part of the ongoing commitment to innovation, Foxtel also announced today that software upgrades to new iQ4 set top boxes had commenced, allowing the iQ4 to operate in IP only mode and giving more Australian homes the ability to enjoy their Foxtel experience, including 4K UHD, without the need for satellite or cable.

Other updates to the iQ4 technology include:

Enhanced App search (also on iQ3) – Giving customers everything they need in one place, enhanced app search will make finding programs across Foxtel and third-party app providers even easier. This feature will include content from ABC iview to begin with, with other apps to follow.

(also on iQ3) – Giving customers everything they need in one place, enhanced app search will make finding programs across Foxtel and third-party app providers even easier. This feature will include content from ABC iview to begin with, with other apps to follow. Enhanced Content Discovery –The TV Guide page now includes a carousel promoting the biggest live events in sport, the very best dramas and all the leading lifestyle, reality, and Foxtel Original content trending on Foxtel. We’re introducing further improvements to content discovery, including greater personalisation, later this year.

Now for the fine print.. to access all available events in 4K, Sports customers with iQ4/iQ5 will need to have their boxes connected to the internet, kind of obvious, but given not all IQ4 customers do that, its worth pointing out. The full details for all AFL and NRL rounds, motorsports races and other events in 4K UHD will be released as scheduling is completed.

More information is available here.