Australian TV lovers pay attention, your favourite TV shows are going online, with Freeview FV launching on the web at midnight tonight. This offers both live streaming and on-demand content.

The big competition to free-to-air TV is services like Netflix, Foxtel and Stan. These all have one big advantage over broadcast TV, in offering the ability to consume that content on the web, from anywhere. The new Freeview TV will offer live television and on-demand content from more than 20 FTA TV channels on their PC or Mac via any current browser (read, Edge, Chrome, Firefox) via the website – freeview.com.au.

Additionally, the simple-to-use platform makes viewing more accessible than ever, with features including:

Discover new content on FTA channels

A TV guide for all FTA channels

Easy access to your favourite shows

Program recommendations

Freeview CEO Liz Ross says the addition of the new FV website gives Australians more access to free TV content through more platforms than any other country in the world.

“Aussies have completely free access to more than 10,000 programs with Freeview. There are no subscription fees, it’s available wherever you are, on whichever device you’re on and at whatever time you want to watch TV. We’ve designed these products to fit in with people’s lives. If you like a certain program, we’ll help you find others like it. Freeview is all about making it easy to watch some of the best TV content in the world, for free.”

The FV web destination joins Freeview’s suite of products including Freeview Plus for smart TVs and the Freeview FV mobile app, available on iOS iPhone, iPad, and Android phones through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

FV on the web provides access to live-streaming and on-demand content from more than 20 FTA channels including: ABC, SBS, Seven, Channel 9, 10, 10 Bold, 10 Peach, ABC COMEDY/ABC KIDS, ABC ME, ABC NEWS, SBS Viceland, SBS Food, NITV, 7TWO, 7Mate, 7food network, 7Flix, Racing.com, 9Gem, 9Go! ,9Life, Extra and TVSN. More live channels will be added as they become available.

For more information, head to the Freeview website at www.freeview.com.au