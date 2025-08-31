FSD (Supervised) is boring. Watch it take more than 40 roundabouts like a champ!

It’s day 3 of experiencing FSD (Supervised) in Australia and with more driving comes more learning. Today I wanted to use the software more like a regular owner would, to complete multiple point-to-point trips, and evaluate the experience from that angle.

Driving between Albury, Wodonga and Lavington, my drive included trips to the Harvey Norman shopping complex, Albury Airport, Baker’s delight, Bunnings, LaTrobe University and more local locations. To move between these locations the routes included a mix of highway and city street driving which included many roundabouts.

What I came to realise is that FSD is boring.

When I say boring, I don’t mean it’s not technically brilliant (still with some flaws), but that it’s so good in most situations that it’s not exciting. Not once in 3 days, have I ever felt unsafe, or in danger of an imminent accident.

There have been times where I intervened, that is what we’re meant to do as ‘drivers’ that are supervising the digital driver.

While it has been really challenging, even frustrating to watch the development of FSD in the US and feel like we’ve been left behind, this does have an upside.

That upside is the maturity at which we’re getting in the software. Not once have I seen the car come close to a curb, so any nerves about FSD damaging a rim from a bad turn trajectory just doesn’t seem to be a concern anymore.

The variety of road configurations is almost infinite, so for the car and software to navigate it so confidently and successfully just leaves you with almost nothing to do as a driver.

Roundabouts are extensively used on roadways around here, which has both positives and negatives. The upside is that it keeps the flow of traffic moving, limited only by approaching vehicles, rather than an arbitrary duration. We’ve all been a set of traffic lights without any other cars in sight, and having to wait for the clock to tick down feels ridiculous.

Roundabouts on the other hand do have the downside of negotiating the timing of entry with other road users which can often lead to a cat and mouse game the regularly results in humans making bad judgements, like entering the roundabout when they should have waited for cars already in the roundabout.

These instances often result in the use of horns, indicating someone messed up (a helpful message from a fellow driver to consider that move differently in the future), or in the worst case, an accident.

I must have navigated close to one hundred roundabouts by now and I can say FSD does an incredible job at navigating them, my only complaint is its speed. The car should be more confident, and right now, is too cautious, regularly going 10-15kms below the average driver. I have pressed the accelerator to increase the speed, and it does great, so I’d expect to see this resolved in a future Software Update.

Video

I’ve created a supercut of all the roundabouts from this morning’s drives. As you can see from the video, FSD copes with roundabouts of all sizes and complexities.

At 6:30 we did see a lane selection issue, incorrectly turning left turn from a right lane. I could have intervened, but given there was no traffic around, I let it play out. I provided voice feedback to the team.

Now watch more than 40 examples of FSD (Supervised) taking roundabouts in Australia.