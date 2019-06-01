Game Pass for PC makes for a great dual for dual-platform gamers

Microsoft’s Xbox One is an amazing console, but so are modern PCs. The good news is you no longer have to choose, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Xbox Game Pass has been a great subscription option for those gamers that love to try new titles as Microsoft’s 1st party titles are added to the service day and date of release. The service features hundreds of games for 1 low monthly cost, making it great value for money.

Now that same experience is expanding to the PC. If you’re like me, you have a Xbox One X connected to the 4K TV in the living room, but you also have a great gaming setup in the home office or rumpus. This expansion of Game Pass means you can play any game on the service on the device of your choice. Because game saves are syncronised to the cloud, you can save on one and pickup on the other (assuming games support both platforms).

If this functionality sounds familiar, that’s because Microsoft’s PlayAnywhere titles have offered this multi-platform for a while, but the problem has been the very limited title support.

Microsoft say they’re working with over 75 developers and publishers to bring PC content to the service and will ensure the library remains curated and full of great PC titles across a variety of genres, with new games added every month.

Win32 Games on Windows 10

Microsoft has also announced they want creators to bring their best content to Windows 10, and we want Windows 10 to be the place where gamers come to discover their next favourite PC game. Recognising that Win32 is the format many game developers love to use and gamers love to play, they’re now enabling full support for native Win32 games in the Microsoft Store on Windows.

Previously developers had to refactor their applications using the UWP platform to publish to the Microsoft Store.

If you’re a gaming fan, on either platform, then make sure you tune into the live stream for the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9 to hear more, including the amazing lineup of new games and offers coming to PC players.