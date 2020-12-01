GE’s smart lighting range starts at $89, starter kit includes Google Nest Mini

Smart, connected lighting solutions are a familiar proposition in 2020, with the ability to change the colour of your lights and command them with your voice, it’s a simple upgrade to your home.
Smart lighting products are often the first IoT product to integrate into a home, and can often be the gateway drug to full automation of blinds, garage doors and more.
The latest entrant in this space is GE, with a new smart lighting range that integrates with Google Assistant.
The GE Imagine range allows you to set up and control your smart lights directly through the Google Home app.
GE Imagine is now available at a number of major retailers including Beacon Lighting, JB Hi- Fi and Officeworks, both in-store and online. Light Source Solutions are currently working with additional retailers to bring this product to as many new users as possible.
Combining GE’s extensive lighting capabilities and Google’s technology prowess, GE Imagine smart lighting was created for the Australian market with the aim of helping customers take the first step in making their home smart.
The starter kit consists of a GE Imagine bulb and a Google Nest Mini. Priced at only $89, it is the perfect entry level product to help customers get started on their smart home journey.
The full GE Imagine range consists of:
- GU10 bulb
- A60 bulb BC base
- A60 bulb ES base
- Downlight in white
- Downlight in black
- Smart Light Starter Kit (inclusive of a A60 BC bulb and a Google Nest Mini generation 2)
- Smart Light Starter Kit (inclusive of a A60 ES bulb and a Google Nest Mini generation 2)
“GE Imagine is an exciting new addition to the smart lighting market and is
designed to make life easy. Since it’s embedded into the Google ecosystem,
setting up and controlling your lights is simple, quick and convenient.
It makes use of your existing Google Home app and your existing Google
assistive device, and it can be seamlessly integrated into your everyday Google Routines. But GE Imagine isn’t only for experienced users; its starter kit will help first-timers take that important first step in their smart lighting journey.
At Light Source Solutions, we’re all about introducing people to the latestCane Graoroski, Light Source Solutions General Manager
lighting technology to make their lives smarter, easier and better. GE Imagine aligns perfectly with our purpose.”