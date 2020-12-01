GE’s smart lighting range starts at $89, starter kit includes Google Nest Mini

Smart, connected lighting solutions are a familiar proposition in 2020, with the ability to change the colour of your lights and command them with your voice, it’s a simple upgrade to your home.

Smart lighting products are often the first IoT product to integrate into a home, and can often be the gateway drug to full automation of blinds, garage doors and more.

The latest entrant in this space is GE, with a new smart lighting range that integrates with Google Assistant.

The GE Imagine range allows you to set up and control your smart lights directly through the Google Home app.

GE Imagine is now available at a number of major retailers including Beacon Lighting, JB Hi- Fi and Officeworks, both in-store and online. Light Source Solutions are currently working with additional retailers to bring this product to as many new users as possible.

Combining GE’s extensive lighting capabilities and Google’s technology prowess, GE Imagine smart lighting was created for the Australian market with the aim of helping customers take the first step in making their home smart.

The starter kit consists of a GE Imagine bulb and a Google Nest Mini. Priced at only $89, it is the perfect entry level product to help customers get started on their smart home journey.

The full GE Imagine range consists of:

GU10 bulb

A60 bulb BC base

A60 bulb ES base

Downlight in white

Downlight in black

Smart Light Starter Kit (inclusive of a A60 BC bulb and a Google Nest Mini generation 2)

Smart Light Starter Kit (inclusive of a A60 ES bulb and a Google Nest Mini generation 2)