Good Game Well Played (GGWP) Academy is an online learning platform for enabling creators to reach their full potential. Through courses and exclusive brand deals, users can learn how to monetise, market, and grow their followings.

GGWP Academy has launched an open fundraising round, in which almost anyone can participate. Investors of all sizes can own a slice of this Aussie-born and bred company that is now global. We spoke to Jacqueline “Jax” Garrett to get more insights.

What is GGWP Academy?

The platform started in 2018 after Jax’s son participated in global esports competitions. Her then nine-year-old child made national TV, signed for two top-tier esports teams, and earned over $15,000 in brand deals. And this was only in his first year as a content creator.

Jax’s knowledge of the space helped her son gain these deals. But through it all, Jax learned how fragmented and unstable the industry was. Many creators don’t know how to go about monetising their brand, landing deals, or understand how to talk to media.

GGWP Academy co-founders John Keto (left), Jacqueline Garrett (middle), Cassie Puah (right). Image: GGWP Academy.

GGWP Academy is changing all that. Users create an account and can go through the learning modules. The training teaches them about personal branding, setting goals, social media management, how to start streaming, collaborations, and much more.

The platform also has available deals based on the users’ XP. Content creators can increase their XP through training modules. They can then unlock gigs and brand deals. Thus the platform doesn’t just teach content creators but also helps them land their next deal.

Image: GGWP Academy.

How does it benefit?

GGWP Academy sounds like the ideal platform for esports players and aspiring content creators. But does it actually work? We spoke to Tasman “Waz” Stoker for some insights into the platform as a player. Waz is a Fighting Game Player and has competed in several tournaments, earning prize money since 2017.

When GGWP was released, Waz was one of the first to join. Since using the platform, Waz told us about the increased opportunities and brand representation.

GGWP has given me new opportunities to connect with brands AND creators, be more involved in the community and learn a lot about the business side of being a creator. Tasman “Waz” Stoker

The platform, according to Waz, provides lots of opportunities for sponsorship that is “super convenient” for busy content creators. Waz said the most valuable thing about GGWP is that it “gives you all the keys” to reach out to brands, creators, community leaders, and managers. According to Waz, this is the most important aspect of the esports industry, and GGWP provides aspiring creators with the tools and network to achieve their goals.

GGWP doesn’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk. Their platform has gigs and collaborations with hundreds of brands including Logitech, Corsair, 2K Games, July, Electronic Arts, and lots more.

Growth

After the launch of GGWP Academy, Jax and the team saw huge amounts of growth. She told us this current phase of GGWP is really “the next part”. The model is now tested, with around 1000 gigs provided to content creators per month. The focus for the next six months is growing international markets and moving from a very manual model to a much more automated one.

There’s also a mobile app so content creators can land deals on the go. Image: GGWP Academy.

That’s why Jax and the team took to Equitise, a crowdfunding platform, the help with the next phase of GGWP Academy. She and the team wanted everyone to be able to own a part of GGWP. From as little as $120 AUD, fans can buy shares in GGWP. Jax said the response so far has been overwhelming.

There were 650 expressions of interest prior to launching, and 100 of those were Jax’s personal supporters.

Jax said along with her fanbase, parents of esports kids, and ex-gamers are among some of the initial investors. She also added that she can’t go past the friends and family group. Jax “couldn’t ask for anything more” from them and she has been completely touched by the response from users too.

Owning a slice of GGWP Academy

Australian citizens can own a slice of GGWP from as little as $120 AUD up to $10,000 AUD. Sophisticated investors have no limit. Those outside Australia can still participate, but they must be a sophisticated investor. Not only will you earn a piece of GGWP if you invest, you’ll also receive perks.

Users will receive a limited edition investor badge on their GGWP profile. There are also free memberships on offer, investor merchandise, and chances to represent the brand.

Image: GGWP Academy.

At the time of writing, GGWP Academy has raised $391,800 AUD with over a week to go. The minimum target was $350,040 AUD with the maximum raise capped at $1.2 million AUD. Jax said she’d be happy with $500,000 AUD and that would allow the team to really scale the platform.

If you’re interested in investing in GGWP, check out the offer guide on the Equitise website.