GIVEAWAY: Win 1 of 3 double passes to Zero Latency VR

Zero Latency VR offers large, free-roam environments to enjoy virtual reality experiences with others. After the year that was 2020, you’re probably overdue for a break from the real world.

This company is a great Australian success story, Founded in 2013, and headquartered in Melbourne, over recent years they’ve managed to expand to a staggering 50 venues across 22 countries. On January 20th, they announced that more than a million players have experienced VR at one of their locations.

Virtual Reality blew up a few years ago as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive were released. At the time it looked like we were headed to a future where every home had a VR setup. While newer headsets have become cheaper and gone wireless, we still lack the adoption that many expected.

Fortunately there’s a really simple way to experience VR and it also doesn’t have to be a single-player experience. Zero Latency VR allows you to be immersed in a virtual world (great when this one seems a little rough) and have fun with family and friends.

We’re giving away for 3x double passes (passes valued at AU$138), so you can experience Zero Latency VR and enjoy games like FarCry VR, Zombie Survival and many more.

How to Enter

To enter the giveaway, it’s fairly easy:

