Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the first 5G mmWave phone in Australia

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from Google and takes a dramatic step forward from previous years. Pixel 6 Pro and its baby brother the Pixel 6, both run the latest in Google’s software, in Android 12.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first mmWave compatible handset available in Australia. While mmWave signal only travels a few hundred metres it is being deployed in dense locations like transport hubs, shopping districts and even sports stadiums or tourism hotspots. If by some miracle, this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations look something like a normal year, the Pixel 6 will have no problem streaming or upload photographs, along with tens of thousands of other people thanks to mmWave.

Telstra has already begun rolling out mmWave 5G with 65 sites currently live and plans to nearly triple that number before the end of the calendar year. The QVB, Opera House and Darling Harbour in Sydney, the MCG and Flinders Lane in Melbourne and Fortitude Valley in Brisbane are all examples where mmWave is already active, so if you live or work in these locations, pay attention, this could be your next phone. Optus and Vodafone are also rolling out 5G across Australia.

I’ve been lucky enough to get hands-on with the Pixel 6 Pro during the last week and while the review will have to wait until next week, here’s what’s on offer.

The front of the Pixel Pro 6 is an uninterrupted slab of glass, a 6.7” FHD+ display running between 10-120Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the display, and illuminates under your finger to help the system read your thumb. The only interruption to the display is the very small pinhole front-facing camera at the top, there’s definitely no sign of a camera notch that’s now found its way into a MacBook Pro.

The front is a large slab of glass, as are most modern smartphones, so it’s perhaps the rear design of this phone that will get the most attention. The camera system strip runs the full width of the device and actually serves as a design feature, breaking up an otherwise vanilla back to this phone. In the coloured variants, this effect is on full display (at least until you put a case on it, while being much more subtle for those who choose the black.

This camera array is often something manufacturers struggle with, however this design by Google to integrate everything into a single strip is really well resolved. By taking this approach, Google avoids one of the modern pitfalls which is common with camera bumps, which is having the phone rock when on a flat surface.

Included in that camera strip you’ll find the main lens is a 50MP Wide camera, capable of capturing 82 degrees and f/1.85, sending light to the 1/1.31″ sensor. Complimenting this is a 12MP Ultrawide and 48MP Telephoto lenses.

Google is very proud of its new SOC known as Google Tensor. Like all good modern mobile architectures, this chip includes a combination of CPU, GPU and Tensor Processing Unit aka TPU for processing AI workloads, combined with a bunch of cache and security hardware.

This new chip is designed to deliver performance and battery life and with the phone running Google’s latest Android 12 Operating System, they have an opportunity to do the end-to-end hardware/software combination that has worked well for others in the industry.

When you do need to charge, of course you have wireless charging, but if you want the fastest, Google Pixel 6 supports the 30W wired fast charge, allowing you to charge from 1% to 50% in around 30 minutes.

If you’ve read the review and are keen to buy one, perhaps the final decision is the price. Naturally being Google hardware, you can buy direct from Google online, or on a plan through one of the Aussie retailers or telcos.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available for pre-order from October 20, and are coming soon to the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Optus, Harvey Norman and Officeworks. Pixel 6 starts at $999, while Pixel 6 Pro starts at $1,299.

For that money you’re really getting a bargain, sitting comfortably alongside competitor’s flagships priced at close to $500 more.

Telstra

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available in a range of colours (including two exclusive colours) and memory sizes at Telstra from 28 October 2021. If you pre-order the The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro between the 20-27th October 2021, you can score a special $200 off the price. reducing the cost of the phones to:

Handset Memory Colours RRP Pre-order Price Pixel 6 128GB Stormy Black,Sorta Seafoam,Kinda Coral [exclusive] $999 $799 Pixel 6 256GB Stormy Black $1129 $929 Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Stormy Black,Cloudy White,Sorta Sunny* [exclusive] $1299 $1099 Pixel 6 Pro 256GB Stormy Black $1449 $1249 Pixel 6 Pro 512GB Stormy Black $1599 $1399

Pre-order pricing is available to those customers who purchase a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on an eligible plan.

Vodafone

Vodafone is excited to announce the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is available for pre-order from today in-store, online and via Customer Care.

Customers can pre-order the Google Pixel 6 (128GB) with 40GB/month for just $67.75 a month (device cost + plan fees included) over 36 months on a $40 Lite Plan (total min cost $1039.00). Those who would prefer Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) can get it with 40GB/month for $76.08 a month (device cost + plan fees included) over 36 months on a $40 Lite Plan (total min cost $1338.88).

Customers will also be eligible to redeem Google Pixel Buds A-Series(RRP $159)with the pre order of either phone in the Google Pixel 6 series on a Vodafone Infinite Plan when they sign up by 27 October 2021.

The Google Pixel 6 also has an FHD+ 6’4-inch display, and retails for $999. Additionally, the Google Pixel 6 Pro boasts a QHD+ 6’7-inch display and retails for $1299.

Vodafone’s Pre-sale goes live on 20 October 2021 at 4am. To pre-order, visit https://www.vodafone.com.au/hot-offers/google-pixel-6-series