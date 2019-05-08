Google Pixel 3a is a cheaper version of a brilliant phone

What Google has done with the Pixel line of phones is actually quite brilliant. The Pixel name is known as the best way to get stock Android on a device. This is also the best device to reliably run the beta builds of the pre-release versions of Android, great for developers and enthusiasts.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL are some of the best phones on the market right now and that benchmark comes at a cost, between A$1199 and A$1,499. While this addresses the top end of the market (still well below flagships from Samsung and Apple), there’s a new, more affordable options.

The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL feature mid-tier pricing, but with features that challenge the top tier phones. Something else Pixel is renounced for is the ability to take stunning photos. It’s perhaps the Night Shot that sets this phone apart from almost all others (P30 Pro excluded).

If you’re keen to pickup the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL, then these features may tip you over the edge.

Pixel 3a Camera. To open the award-winning Pixel camera, double tap the power button and see the camera viewfinder, or access the camera from your home screen. The new mode switcher makes it easier than ever to switch camera modes to shoot with the features you want, faster. Try out features like double twisting your wrist to switch to the front face camera and continue to test out features like Portrait Mode and our amazing Super Res Zoom.

Time Lapse feature so you can capture an entire sunset in just a few seconds of video that's great for posting on social media or messaging to your friends. Time Lapse records a video by capturing anywhere from 6 frames per second to one frame every 4 seconds, to create the effect of a sped-up video at 30 frames per second.

Night Sight, Pixel's low-light camera mode, works by using software instead of hardware like flash or tripods, to capture vibrant and detailed low-light photos. With state-of-the-art techniques in computational photography and machine learning, Night Sight adapts to you and the environment, so you can capture stunning photos you otherwise would have missed in the dark. In a dark space? Pixel 3a's camera will recommend using Night Sight, right in the Camera's viewfinder.

Photobooth Mode (now with the ability to capture a kiss), allows you to snap a photo with just a smile or, with the latest update, a kiss. Launch Pixel camera, then on the right side of the Mode switcher select "More" and then "Photobooth." After you press the blue button to start, Photobooth recognizes smiles, kisses and funny faces (along with lighting, motion, and more) to capture photos automatically. Try asking the Assistant "Open Photobooth Mode" for a truly hands-free photo experience!

Early preview of AR in Google Maps is coming to Pixel devices. See AR-powered directions overlaid directly on the map of your world so you can navigate and explore with more confidence. To use the feature, open Google Maps on your Pixel, then enter your destination and tap on the walking icon. From there, tap on the "Start AR" button and follow the instructions on the screen. Once your location is determined, Google Maps will place visual signs and arrows around you, helping you quickly know where to go.

The phone comes in two colours—Just Black, Clearly White—and two sizes, starting in Australia at $649 for the 5.6-inch display and $799 for the 6-inch model.

Google Pixel 3a is now available in Australia with our exclusive carrier launch partner, Vodafone. Both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are available at JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and the Google Store.