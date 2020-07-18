Google Play Pass now available in Australia, $7.99/m to access hundreds of ad-free apps and games

Australia is among 8 other new countries to see the Google Play Pass subscription service arrive on Android. Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the United Kingdom have all been added to the list of available countries for the service that first launched in the US back in September of 2019.

Over the last decade, our app stores have changed considerably. A lot more apps are finding the best pricing strategy is low, or no up-front cost, in favour of using in-app purchasing to unlock additional functionality, or just straight up advertising.

While lower up-front cost really helps the adoption of an app, the user experience can often be fairly compromised by these ads and upsells.

What Google’s Play Pass subscription service offers, is access to hundreds of apps and games that are completely unlocked—all without ads, in-app purchases and upfront payments.

Play Pass offers a high-quality, curated collection of classic favourites like Sonic the Hedgehog to brand new titles like Levelhead, and from award-winning Indies like Stardew Valley to useful apps like Photo Studio Pro, with new apps and games added every month.

Google Play Pass is compatible with mobile and tablet devices with Play Store version 16.6.25 and above, and Android version 4.4 and above.

Play Pass is rolling out to Android devices in Australia this week. You can get started with a one-month trial, and subscribe for just $7.99/month or save with a yearly subscription for just $49.99/year.

You’ll find well-known titles like Stardew Valley, Terraria, Monument Valley, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. And other amazing titles you might be less familiar with like Levelhead, LIMBO, This War of Mine, Teslagrad, and many more.

With new additions every month—including favourites like The Gardens Between and Kingdom Rush, coming soon, and brand new releases premiering on Play Pass later this year like Bright Paw from Rogue and Line Weight from The Label—there’s always something new to discover.

To make all of these apps and games easier to find, we’ve added a new Play Pass tab for subscribers. Play Pass apps and games can also be found throughout the Play Store–just look for the Play Pass “ticket.” All apps and games found on the Play Pass homepage or throughout the Play Store with the ticket are completely unlocked with your subscription.

Share with the whole family

Just as with Google Play Family Library, family managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members in their Google Family. Each family member can access Play Pass individually, so your experience won’t be affected by what others download. Play Pass also has a great selection of family-friendly apps and games—from Sesame Workshop to Learny Land—so the whole family can enjoy.

Get started

Play Pass is available now and you can start your trial by simply opening the Play Store app on your Android device, tapping the menu at the top left, and looking for “Play Pass.”

You can learn more here.