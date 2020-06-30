Google will offer 3D dinosaurs through mobile search to augment your realtity

Google has partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia to bring 10 of the most realistic AR dinosaurs from the franchise film “Jurassic World” to Search.

You can now watch the massive T. Rex stomp in your backyard or gaze up at a massive Brachiosaurus as it towers above a neighbourhood tree.

The 10 dinosaurs to be featured will be Tyrannosaurus, Velociraptor, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Pteranodon, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilopohsaurus, Parasaurolophus.

To see the dinosaurs in 3D, all you have to do is search for your favourite dinosaur by name, then scroll to the knowledge panel and tap the “view in 3D” button to bring it into your space.

Google’s new Auto Scale technology resizes the dinosaur to fit phone screens, to better understand its real scale and size, you can tap, “see actual size”.

Pro Tip: On Android devices, uses can turn up the volume to hear the thudding footsteps and roars of each dinosaur.

Jurassic World Alive have released a great video on the process of creating the 3D dinosaurs, so if you’re at all interested in 3D modelling, texturing and animating, you should definitely watch this.