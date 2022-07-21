Google’s more affordable, Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order. Here are 10 things to know before buying.

Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro has been my daily driver, but not everyone is chasing a flagship device. Google’s more affordable lineup is now led by the Pixel 6a and today it’s now available for pre-order in Australia.

Before you go and buy the phone, check out 10 things you should know before ordering (keep in mind we’ll have a full review soon).

1. Smart, powerful, helpful. And less than you think.

Google’s Pixel 6a is the more affordable Google phone that adapts to you. Powered by the Google Tensor processor, it’s super fast and secure. The battery can last over 24 hours. The Pixel Camera captures the moment just how you experienced it and with Titan M2 security, protection is built right in.



The Pixel 6a costs just A$749.

2. Google tensor. The brains behind it all

Google Tensor is the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. It’s the same chip used in Pixel 6 Pro, and it makes Pixel 6a super fast and responsive. Apps launch fast, pages and images load quickly and everything runs smoothly. Tensor also powers advanced features like

3. Your photos match your vision.

This Pixel Camera includes a dual rear camera with an upgraded ultrawide lens and advanced photography features. With Magic Eraser, you can remove distractions or make objects blend right in. Face Unblur makes faces in motion sharper. With Real Tone, photos represent the nuances of all different skin tones beautifully and authentically. And Night Sight lets you take rich, vibrant photos, even in low light.

4. The battery lasts a really, really long time.

Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. It learns your favourite apps, so it doesn’t waste power on the ones that you rarely use. Turn on Extreme Battery Saver and the battery can last up to 72 hours. You can choose which apps to keep running and Pixel will turn the others.

When you plug in your Pixel, it can charge fast with the compatible 30 W charger (sold separately). With just a few minutes of charging, your phone can get hours of power.

5. Designed around you, inside and out

Pixel’s inteface, Material You, helps you to find things easier and get things done faster. The entire phone UI updates to reflect whatever image you choose as your wallpaper. And every few months, you get new wallpapers, called Curated Culture, that celebrate cultural moments.

Pixel comes in three classic yet modern colours: Charcoal, Chalk and Sage. It includes 128GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, and enhanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

6. Your protection, built into Pixel

Pixel is built with an extra layer of hardware security in Google Tensor, which works with the Titan M2 security chip to make Pixel more resilient to attacks. Fingerprint Unlock is a secure and reliable way to unlock your phone with just a touch.

With IP67 protection, Pixel 6a can take a little water and dust, so you can take your phone wherever you go. The Security hub helps to protect your phone, account and passwords by keeping all your security settings in one place. And your Pixel comes with at least five years of security updates, so it gets even more secure over time

7. Pixel just keeps getting better

Every few months, your Pixel gets feature drops. They’re automatic software updates that send new features, tricks, wallpapers and apps to your phone.

8. So much help. In so many ways

Pixel’s features help you get things done easier. If you’re put on hold, Google Assistant can wait on the line for you and let you know when customer suppot is ready to talk. And with Call Screen Pixel 6a can help detect unknown calls, so you can decide whether to pick up or not.

With Recorder, you can use your voice to record and transcribe notes in real-time, edit your audio clips, and share them. Recorder will even tag transcripts with keywords. Pixel can also identify songs you’ve heard throughout the day and add them to your Now Playing history. You can even export the songs to a playlist in YouTube Music.

9. A whole world of Pixel accessories

Get Pixel 6a accessories from Google or choose from 68 products designed by Made for Google brands. The new Pixel 6a cases are built to protect your phone and let its colours shine through. And you can pair Pixel 6a with Google Pixel Buds A-Series to give you full, clear, and natural sound.

10. The best of Google, included with Pixel

Pixel 6a comes with three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users. Enjoy your favourite videos and music without ads, in the background and offline. Get access to 100GB of cloud storage from Google One and automatic phone backup for your photos, videos, contacts and more.

Where and when can you buy the Pixel 6a?

Pixel 6a is available in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage for $749. Pre-order now from the Google Store, JB HI-FI, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Officeworks and Harvey Norman. Google Pixel 6a will be on-shelves from July 28.

Where and when can you buy the Pixel Buds Pro?

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are also available in a soft matte finish and a two-tone design in Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal for $299. Pre-order today from the Google Store, or pick-up a pair from JB HI-FI, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Officeworks and Harvey Norman from July 28.