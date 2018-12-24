If you or your little ones want to follow along with Santa’s journey across the world, then you can watch on with Google’s Santa Tracker at https://santatracker.google.com/

Thanks to the wonders of international time zones, Santa will make his way down from the North Pole, to Australia in a matter of hours. Delivering presents to all the boys and girls across the world will take around a day to complete.

No matter where you are in the world, Google’s Santa tracker allows you to get live updates, so you know exactly how long it is until the fat man in the red suit squeezes himself down your chimney. If you don’t have a chimney, I believe Santa opts for a straight up B&E, must be some fine print in the law that carves out an exception for this.

If you’ve been less than the best human on social media this year, chances are you’ll have a lump of coal waiting for you on Christmas morning. The good news is the commodity price is US$76.05, so I suggest you head straight to eBay and cash in. I suggest you do it fast because renewable energy is the new hotness.

I strongly doubt Santa has left any 5kW solar systems or a Tesla Powerwall 2 for anyone, but in case one falls of the back of the sleigh, I’ll be happy for it to land at my house.

Hope you all have a happy and safe Christmas with your family and friends.