GoPro Hero8 gets new webcam feature, Mac for now, Windows is coming

This week, GoPro joined a growing list of camera manufacturers that have enabling webcam functionality. This makes a lot of sense right, existing customers gaining extra functionality from a product they already own, that’s awesome.

Having additional options for webcams is also continuing to be important during coronavirus restrictions and today Premier Daniel Andrews announced Victoria schools in the Melbourne area will return to online study this term.

Whether its for kids to participate in online classes. or for you to work, having a great quality camera can make a big difference in video conferencing applications.

GoPro’s latest camera, the Hero 8 Black, can now be used as a webcam. For now, the software is only available for those using a Mac, but is being developed for Windows.

“GoPro is bringing wide-angle awesomeness to webcam users. With a quick camera firmware update and desktop utility installation, users can use their HERO8 Black camera as a 1080p HD webcam for more immersive video conferencing, wide-angle instructional classes and so on. Fitting the entire scene in your shot is now simple thanks to HERO8 Black’s wide field of view, and everything will look amazing thanks to GoPro’s legendary image quality. We’re excited to now help webcam users GoPro at home!” GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

Despite the camera being capable of 4K video capture, the webcam will only allow 1080p quality, but chances are, that’s a massive leap up from the webcam in your laptop. Of course you’ll need to get creative with your mounts, but thankfully GoPro has plenty of options here. Straight up tripod mount, or clamp mount to the desk, even suction cup could work to achieve the perfect angle.

If you own the camera, then you already charge it with a USB-C cable, so you have everything you need hardware-wise to use the Hero8 as a webcam.

Using your GoPro as a webcam is easy, head to gopro.com and follow these simple steps:

Install the beta camera firmware onto your HERO8 Black. Install the new GoPro Webcam desktop utility onto your computer. Plug your HERO8 Black into your computer with any USB-C cable (the one that came with your GoPro, for example). Once logged into a compatible video conference application, simply choose GoPro from the list of available camera sources and you’re good to go!

If you’d been on the fence about getting a Hero 8 black and the new webcam feature pushes you over the edge, you can pick one up from Amazon for A$498.00 right now.