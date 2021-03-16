GoPro launches Quik, create fast highlight videos quickly and easily

GoPro cameras are awesome little gadgets, they let you capture our amazing world in amazing quality. When you’re finished recording, you’ll then want to share that magic with the world, typically through your social networks.

This task has always created a workflow challenge that GoPro are working hard to simplify.

Introducing GoPro Quik. This apps allows you to transform photos and videos from your GoPro, combined with media from your phone into incredible highlight videos.

The app is pretty intuitive to use with a select, edit/trim, publish style workflow.

You get access to GoPro-exclusive filters, photo video editing tools, themes and music to take your video edits to the next level.

Quik replaces your GoPro app, enabling the downloading of media, plus remote camera control from your phone.

There is one limitation I ran into, which is unsupported media. At least for now, you can use Photo bursts, 5K, 4K 4:3 video or 360 media. I’m hoping GoPro do add support for these in the future, particularly for those of us shooting in 5K.

Key Features

Awesome Video Edits—Automatically

One tap instantly transforms your footage into a shareable video (formerly known as QuikStories). Choose a theme and get unique effects, transitions and music.



Add Photos + Videos from Anywhere

Send your favorite shots from a text, email or camera roll—from your Android—to Mural with ease. With Quik, your best moments are always easy to find.



Relive It on Mural

Mural is a unique and fluid new way to interact with your favorite moments and best video edits. Just add your favorite photos and videos to your Mural so they’re always at your fingertips to revisit again and again.



Simple Yet Powerful Video Editing Tools

Play with color and light, trim video length, reverse video, add slow motion effects, add stickers and more to take your video to the next level.



The Amazing New Speed Tool

Take ultimate control of video speed—super slow motion video, fast or freeze—at multiple segments in a clip.



Premium Themes

Get that legit look with access to an ever-expanding list of Quik-designed themes.



Quik-Exclusive Filters

Tweak to perfection with exclusive filters, optimized for environments like snow and water.



Never Miss a Great Shot

Capture incredible still photos from traditional and MAX 360 video footage by grabbing a frame to savor that crucial moment.



Add Music to Video with GoPro Originals

Beat-sync your edits automatically with royalty-free music tracks.



Share the Shot on the Spot

Post your favorite photos and videos right to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and more. Or share them by text or email.

Exclusive GoPro Camera Features

Control Your GoPro From a Distance

Frame the perfect shot with live preview, and get full remote control of camera functions. Easily adjust settings, start and stop recording, and more—all from your phone.



Preview Shots + Transfer From Anywhere

Save space and time. Preview GoPro photos and videos on your phone’s screen, then transfer them to Quik—even when you’re off the grid.



Transform 360 footage Into Kickass Content

Use Reframe to experiment with infinite perspectives. Choose the best moments with the tap of a keyframe, and instantly create videos with cinematic transitions. Then get a traditional video you can share.



Unlimited Cloud Backup—Automatically

GoPro subscribers can save everything to the cloud—all in their original quality—and access their cloud library to share their favorite shots anytime, anywhere.

The app is available today from GoPro.com for both iOS and Android.