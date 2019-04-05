Great Wall to reveal 500km EV ute at Auto Shanghai

The electrification of our automotive sector has largely been focused on sedans and SUVs, but Great Wall is going after the ute market. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Great Wall have made the top selling ute in China for the last 21 years.
This week the company released images of the new adventure ute, scheduled for introduction into Australia and NZ in 2020. The adventure model will join an urban spec and another 500km range EV ute to be unveiled at Auto Shanghai on April 16th.
The ute adopts GWM’s new “tough truck” design direction, incorporating single bar grille, high penetration LED headlights and carbon black wheel arches. The rear also features LED taillights, extended sports bar and specially designed tailgate for offroad bike enthusiasts.
This new adventure model will feature a built-in front winch, triple diff locks and a 7-setting All Terrain Control System, which combined, offer segment leading 4WD capabilities and 900mm fording depth.
The ute will be produced at GWM’s new AUD $1 Billion Chongqing plant which will also produce next generation HAVAL H9.