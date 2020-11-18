Hands-on with Microsoft’s xCloud Game Streaming Service in Australia: Impressive.

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally here. Microsoft’s new game streaming service is finally available in Australia. Last week the signup page went live and like many of you, I was quick to register, today, preview program participants received an email to try it out.

xCloud doesn’t require any fancy new consoles, just a decent internet connection and a bluetooth controller. Thankfully I had a spare one lying around from the new Xbox Series X.

After downloading the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app and signing in, it was time to choose a game from a fairly healthy library and get started.

I recorded a quick hands-on video so you can see the experience in action as I played one of the most challenging games for the service, a racing title – Forza Horizon 4.

For the best experience, Microsoft recommends using a phone clip for your Xbox Wireless controller and I have to agree, that’ll really make this experience portable.

Controller clips to hold your phone are available from third-party retailers, like Amazon, or pre-order an exclusively built PowerA clip from Microsoft later this month.

Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll certainly be playing a lot more on xCloud and continue to share my experience with you here on techAU.