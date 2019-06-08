Honda’s LEGO Type R is on show at OzComicCon

This weekend, Melbourne is playing host to OzComicCon, a pop culture event that celebrates the fan support for gaming, movies, comics and more. Tens of thousands of fans will attend this weekend, many of them dressed in Cosplay to show their love for their favourite characters.

On show at the event is the awesome Honda Civic TypeR, made of more than 320,000 LEGO Bricks. The car is made using a steel frame structure underneath, and the blocks are actually glued together to make sure it’s not going anywhere soon.

This epic Lego Masters build is at #OzComicCon. It took over 1300 hours with 9 people and no custom blocks were used. It weighs nearly as much as a real car 😮#Lego #ComicCon #LegoMasters #CivicTypeR @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/Vv8AkVafyW — Michelle Mannering 💎 #GirlGamerSydney (@MishManners) June 8, 2019

The attention to detail on this vehicle is amazing, showing off that distinctive rear wing, triple exhaust tips and aggressive aero kit.

The car even 'comes to life' with the help of an iPad which turns on the headlights, DRLs, fog lights, hazard lights, brake and reversing lights.







A group of nine professionals assembled each brick by hand, led by global expert Ryan McNaught, a LEGO Certified Professional. The build took 1,300 man hours.

The full-scale model was commissioned by Honda Australia to celebrate the recently successful LEGO Masters show on channel Nine.

If you’re anywhere near the Exhibition Center in Melbourne, then head down and check it out. Make sure you share your experience using the #OzComiCon hashtag.

You can get all the info about OzComicCon at https://ozcomiccon.com/melbourne/ which runs 8-9th June in Melbourne, then moves on to Brisbane and Sydney over the next couple of months.

OzComicCon are publishing some great photos on their Facebook page.