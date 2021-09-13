Hot Wheels 1:10 scale Tesla Cybertruck available in Australia this Thursday

Hot Wheels has collaborated with Tesla to create a radio-controlled Cybertruck in a 1:10 scale. Those who watch Tesla closely will be familiar with this product’s international releases which sold out in minutes, well no it’s Australia’s turn.

The RC Cybertruck will be available in Australia from 16 September at target.com.au for A$199.00. Availability will be limited, so be sure to get in early.

The Hot Wheels Remote-Controlled 1:10 Tesla Cybertruck feautres:

Includes: 1 Tesla Cybertruck, 1 Cyberquad and 1 remote control

The sleek Hot Wheels 1:10 R/C Cybertruck combines the fearless innovation of Tesla with the timeless legacy of Hot Wheels for unparalleled R/C adventure

The included, free-rolling Cyberquad can be added or removed from open truck bed that’s part of this Cybertruck’s unique form factor

The custom remote controller is exclusive to this model, and its design is modeled on the Cybertruck’s steering wheel

The working headlights and taillights only enhance the incredible stylings of this R/C vehicle

Collectors will love the insane detail and epic design features of the Cybertruck, while R/C enthusiasts will marvel at its speed, reaching up to 19 km/h

Batteries: Requires 2 x AA bateries )Not Included)

Product DimensionsL 19cm(W) x 49cm(D) x 10cm(H) approx

Suitable for ages: 8+ years.

There’s plenty of Australians that are excited by the Cybertruck and have placed orders, but with the recent news that production will be delayed until the second half of 2022 in the US, it’s likely we won’t see them on our roads until 2023. While you’re waiting for the real thing, the scale model RC version is your next best option.

The Hot Wheels Cybertruck is built much like the actual Tesla version – which boasts better utility than a truck and more performance than a sports car. The new-age pick-up truck will feature speeds up to 10-11mph, authentic rims and tyre treads.



The Cybertruck set will come with the Cyberquad, working lights and a unique controller that mimics the innovative Cybertruck steering wheel – for fans to get a taste of a true Tesla.

“This is just another exciting show case of Hot Wheels partnering with inspiring brands and brining innovation to the toy industry, for kids and adults alike.



We’re incredibly proud to bring the Remote Control Cybertruck to Australia. We’ve had a fantastic reaction in the US and can’t wait for Australian fans to enjoy this exciting new 1:10 scale from Hot Wheels.” Mattel Australia and New Zealand Director of Marketing Jacinta Whitehead

To celebrate 75 years of Mattel’s creative legacy, the company launched Mattel Creations – a canvas for the most innovative creators of today and tomorrow.

The global e-commerce and content platform highlights creator collaborations just like this one and offers a peek into the creative process – aiming to continue inspiring kids to unleash their imaginations and explore the world around them with play.

