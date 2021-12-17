Houzz acquires ConX, launches Houzz Pro Takeoffs for Contractors

Houzz is a platform for home renovation and design and today the company announced the acquisition of ConX, a SaaS takeoff and estimation tool. The ConX software, which enables contractors to do on-screen takeoffs from construction plans and turn them into professional estimates up to 10 times faster, is now fully integrated and available in Houzz Pro, the all-in-one marketing and business management software.

Contractors can streamline the estimation process and turn bids around faster with Houzz Pro Takeoffs, helping them save time and win more jobs. In addition, takeoffs created in Houzz Pro can be directly converted into estimates, as part of the Houzz Pro project management workflow.

“We’re excited to bring the power of ConX’s takeoff tool to contractors using Houzz Pro, and to welcome ConX’s customers around the world to the Houzz community. Creating estimates can be incredibly time intensive for contractors. By providing fully integrated, easy-to-use Houzz Pro Takeoffs, we’re helping pros to efficiently manage and grow their businesses, and spend less time on back office work.” Alon Cohen, Houzz co-founder and president.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Houzz in their mission to create the best software for construction and design. It is incredibly exciting to see ConX’s tools built into the end-to-end Houzz Pro offering, helping contractors around the world run efficient, profitable businesses.” Annie Slattery, ConX co-founder and CEO.

Houzz Pro Takeoffs is applicable to builders, renovators and specialty contractors across the construction industry from carpenters to roofers, electricians, plumbers and concrete contractors. Pros can upload plans and start measuring instantly. Houzz Pro Takeoffs can auto-calculate total material costs, based on prices added by the pro. The tool is available to Houzz Pro Essential and Ultimate subscribers.

Houzz Pro helps residential construction and design professionals to run an efficient, profitable business and makes it easy for them to reach new customers, all while delivering a standout client experience.

The software is available in more than 10 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Subscription packages, priced to fit any budget or team, also include estimates, invoicing, lead management and business management tools. Pros can learn more and get started at houzz.com.au/pro. The Houzz Pro app is available on iOS and Android devices.

The Houzz community includes more than 65 million homeowner and home design enthusiasts and over 2.7 million home renovation and design professionals around the world in more than 100 categories, including architects, interior designers, contractors and landscape professionals.