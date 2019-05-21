Huawei Australia confirms existing devices are not impacted by US ban

Yesterday was not a good day for Huawei as I detailed in this post, things looked pretty grim. After an official statement by Huawei US last night, this morning we have an update for Australian customers.

We want to assure Huawei customers in Australia that the US actions involving Google will not impact consumers with a Huawei smartphone or tablet or those that are planning to buy a Huawei device in the near future from an Australian retail outlet.



Consumers with Huawei devices will still receive security updates and be able to use Google apps. Huawei will continue to provide after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.



Australian consumers will be able to continue using Google services like Google Play and Gmail on their Huawei phones as they normally would.



Google Android updates will continue to be provided for Huawei EMUI and Google apps will not be affected.



Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry. We will continue to prioritize the development and use of the Android ecosystem.



Huawei will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.

Jeremy Mitchell, Director of Corporate Affairs, Huawei Australia