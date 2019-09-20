Huawei Mate 30 runs EMUI10 on AOSP. No Google Services means this is DOA.

Well the big US vs China war has finally come to bite us in a serious way. Overnight, Huawei officially annnounced the Mate 30 Pro and while they’d love you to focus on the new cameras, the big story here is the software.

I’ve been a big fan of Huawei for a number of years as their devices have in many ways, lead the industry and success globally seen it rise to the second-highest sales in the world.

All of that innovation was based on one key dependency.. Google. Most of us think of Android as Google’s OS, but the reality is there’s two version of Android. The Google version is the one you know and love and includes Google Services like the Play Store, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Gmail, Google Photos and Google Chrome to name a few.

There is however another version of Android and that’s the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) version, that contains the same low-level structures like the Linux Kernel, Android Runtime, Libraries, Frameworks etc. but services like that of Googles are not.

OEMs, like Huawei can, and have taken AOSP and build on top of the base mobile operating system and customise it. Other’s like Xaomi, Oppo do exactly that, when shipping devices outside China. The reason they do so, is to appeal to the hundreds of millions that use Google Services and want them in your pocket.

Huawei says the Mate 30 devices will run EMUI10, based on open-source Android. Huawei Mobile Services will also be pre-loaded including the Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Browser and the new Huawei Assistant. This is to replace the Google Services, but in no way are these the same offerings.

“The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series unleashes the full potential of the smartphone. Designed to stand out, it challenges convention while delivering an unrivalled user experience. The era of 5G is an opportunity to rethink smartphone technology and the HUAWEI Mate 30 series is the ultimate expression of what’s possible.” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group,

Sample photo from the Huawei Mate 30 Pro Night Mode of Shanghai at night

Kirin 990 5G SoC.

HUAWEI 3D Face Unlock and In-Screen Fingerprint provide high levels of biometric security and convenience.

Iconic ring design of the quad-camera system

Mate 30 Pro features Acoustic Display Technology to deliver high-quality audio through a sound-emitting display.

16-core GPU

Mate 30 Pro 5G features 14 antennas for 5G

Battery: Mate 30 – 4200mAh, Mate 30 Pro: 4500mAh.

27W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge

40W HUAWEI SuperCharge

SuperSensing Triple Camera on the front (40MP SuperSensing Camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera and an 8MP Telephoto Camera).

On the rear, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro sports a revolutionary quad camera system with the 40MP Cine Camera, 40MP SuperSensing Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

Large 1/1.54-inch sensor size

Ultra slow-motion video at the highest 7680 fps.

Colours, Pricing and Availability

The 6.53″ HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro will be available in Australia in Space Silver and Black, its local pricing and availability will be confirmed soon.

Huawei also unveiled the WATCH GT 2 range of wearables. Equipped with the self-developed Kirin AI chip, the range great battery life and a host of new features and functions including 15 sports modes, 10 training modes specifically for running, an enhanced music player and Bluetooth voice calls.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 also provides new wellness features that allow for hassle-free monitoring of a user’s heart rate, daily sleep and other attributes. Australian pricing and availability will be confirmed soon.

Also announced is the availability of its HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 true wireless Bluetooth earphones which won 11 Best of IFA media awards at the recent IFA consumer electronics show. The black and white versions of FreeBuds 3 will be available in Australia from November 2019.