Huawei have officially launched their uber sexy MateBook X Pro range in Australia with partner, Microsoft. This is the first-ever laptop in Australia from Huawei and what a start.

The MateBook X Pro offers a stylish, feature-rich device for an affordable price. Featuring a 13.9″ display with the highest screen-to-body ratio currently on a 13-inch notebook.

That touchscreen display runs a featuring very healthy resolution of 3000 × 2000 pixels.

Inside that ultra-slim design (14.6mm) you’ll choose between an Intel 8th gen Core i7 8550U or i5 8250U processor, with discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB GDDR5. Despite all that, and having a battery that’s good for 12-15 hours, the device weighs just 1.33 kg.

On-board you’ll also find Dolby ATMOS Sound, complete with custom speakers.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the first notebook with a LTPS panel, which has been widely applied to smartphones and is impressively designed for low-power scenarios, providing vivid details for viewing HD images or videos.

Pioneered by Huawei technologies, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features a fingerprint-ready power button. When users press the button, their fingerprint information is saved and used for identity authentication. A safe and easy option, users can quickly access the desktop without entering a password or scanning their fingerprint again. The super-fast power button also enables login in just 7.8 seconds from power off, and 6.6 seconds from sleep mode.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro also features the world’s first recessed camera which discreetly sits on the keyboard. To activate it, all users need to do is press it and it will pop up, ensuring privacy when it’s not being used. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes with a thin and convenient USB-C Power Adapter, which supports quick charging for multiple devices, and makes travel easy, as well as an expansive clickpad and full-sized keyboard.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro range is also compatible with the Huawei cross-device transfer – HUAWEI Share – connecting smartphones and notebooks quickly, easily and wirelessly. HUAWEI Photo Gallery is also available by using HUAWEI PC Manager, enabling Huawei smartphones and notebooks to link automatically and enable gallery syncing. Wi-Fi transfer speed is up to 20Mbps or 100 times faster than that of Bluetooth.

Availability and colours

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is available in two colours – Space Grey and Mystic Silver.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro i5 version (8GB LPDDR3 2133MHz memory) is available for RRP $1,899

The Huawei MateBook X Pro i7 (16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz memory) version is available for RRP $2,599

Black Friday offer

For a limited time only, receive savings of up to $300 for selected Huawei Matebook X Pro notebooks. Available at the flagship Microsoft Store Sydney and online at www.microsoft.com/en-au, from Friday 16 November until Monday 26 November, while stocks last.