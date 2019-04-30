Hue Adore is a mirror with smart lighting

Australians love turning their dumb homes into smart ones with IoT devices. One of the biggest and easiest (often first) upgrades you can do is to add smart lighting. Signify is expanding its Hue range into the bathroom with the launch of Hue Adore.
The new Hue Adore White lighted mirror allowing Aussies to conveniently illuminate their bathroom space. Pre-defined recipes also give full control to create the right ambiance, seamlessly moving between settings that help to energise, relax, concentrate and read.
From putting your make-up on in the morning to relaxing at night, the new Philips Hue luminaires and lights are designed to support daily activities with a light experience for every room in your home.
“More than ever Australians want to personalise the home to suit their daily lives. Hue Adore gives Australians yet another way to transform every room and enhance their morning and evening routine.”Simon O’ Donnelly, Marketing Manager ANZ
Whether waking up in the morning or winding down at night, Hue allows Australians to alter the ambiance in every space of home at the touch of a button, creating the right light to fit their daily routines.
To further enhance your Philips Hue experience, you can easily connect your lights to the Philips Hue bridge. This will bring more ways to control your Philips Hue lights in your home, ranging from the Philips Hue app to voice control, and enabled by all the major smart home platforms.
The Hue Adore bathroom range contains 3 different luminaries:
- Lighted mirror $389.95
- Ceiling light $299.95
- Mirror light $259.95
For more information about Philips Hue products visit www.meethue.com