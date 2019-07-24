If you can’t beat them, join them, Foxtel partners with Netflix

Foxtel have announced some crazy changes to their iQ4 box. First off there’s a new software experience rolling out, but the biggest news is certainly a very unexpected partnership with one of their biggest rivals.. Netflix.

The partnership between the two companies even extends to add a dedicated Netflix button to new iQ4 remote controls. Man I hope they don’t regret this.

While consumers have always had the choice between Netflix, Foxtel, Stan and others, putting the content lineup side-by-side like this feels like really dangerous territory.

In the best case consumers will love the 1 payment to get a larger combined catalogue of TV shows, movies and live programming so it’s definitely possible to see this in a positive light.

Foxtel are continuing to promote their 4K offerings, with live sport like NRL, AFL, Formula 1, Cricket, Rugby World Cup, all available in 4K, combining for over 250 sporting events in 2019 broadcast in 4K.

For those of us with Telstra TV2 set-top boxes that get their content over IP, it feels like a fairly arbitrary decision to only offer 4K over satellite broadcast to an iQ4 box.

If you’re an existing Foxtel customer, here’s the schedule for when you can expect to see the new, modern UI.

If you have an iQ4 you will be getting the new Foxtel Experience in August.

If you have an iQ3 you will be getting the new Foxtel Experience later this year.

For all other set top boxes you will need to upgrade to an iQ4 to get the New Foxtel Experience.

If you choose to buy the new remote on its own, you’ll be up for A$49.00 which does seem pretty pricey.

When it comes to the pricing for Foxtel+ Netflix, it really depends on the their of Foxtel you select, but prices range between A$49 up to A$109 which is special pricing for a limited time. For that money, you get 6 months of Netflix for free (we assume the base plan which isn’t 4K).

You can see the full pricing here.