Ikea Australia now has EV charging at Canberra store thanks to EVSE

Businesses in Australia are slowly adding electric vehicle charging bays to their parking lots. The latest is Ikea Australia in Canberra, who have partnered with EVSE.

EVSE is an Aussie supplier and installer of EV Charging Stations and equipment (cables and accessories).

The chargers appear to be EO Universal EV Charging Stations which come in 7kW, 11kW and 22kW versions. These are compatible with a large number of EVs.

In pictured released this morning, we see both a Nissan Leaf and a Tesla Model 3 charging at the Canberra Store.

Ikea has created 4 parking bays, clearly labelled as charging bays with the bays painted green, an increasingly common indicators for ICE vehicles to steer clear.

Australia’s adoption of electric vehicles has been slow compared to the rest of the world, but as vehicles become more affordable, sales are expected to accelerate.

A business like Ikea helps the transition to sustainable transport by adding charging infrastructure at their stores. Free charging for customers, also fits with Ikea’s broader goals as a company.

A sign at the charging location proudly promotes Ikea’s plant to have 100% of deliveries from this store to be made using zero-emission vehicles by 2025, just 4 years from now.

More information at https://ikea.com.au/sustaiability.