Instagram pushing hard into sales with InstaNight Shopping this Thursday 6pm

Instagram is the place where you go to look at photos from your favourite celebrities, brands, locations or events right? With an audience of more than 1 billion active users per month, it seems Instagram is pushing hard into sales on the platform.

Recently an update provided a refresh of the UI that positioned a ‘Shop’ icon right upfront. This Shop section of the app, allows businesses to showcase their products and provide links to buy products.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted by Facebook of 21,000 people, 83% of people say they hav discovered new products on instagram. 80% of Australians surveyed say they have made decisions to purchase products on Instagram and the number of people viewing products on Instagram has increased by 60% in Australia over the past year.

Tomorrow night, Instagram is going a step further, with the launch of ‘InstaNight’.

Australia’s first InstaNight Shopping will include an impressive list of more than 100 brands, offering exclusive deals via Instagram.

Instagram’s InstaNight Shopping in on for one night only, starting on Thursday 3rd December, 2020 from 6PM.

Some examples of these deals are:

Hyundai Australia will be giving Instagram Shoppers the exclusive opportunity to pre-order the all-new i20 N before its arrival in 2021. The $500 pre-order deposit for the i20 N guarantees shoppers will be first to get the car when it hits Australia

Afterpay is giving all new customers $10 off all purchases over $49. This offer can be utilised in addition to all the InstaNight Shopping savings

Enjoy $10 off purchases over $50 with MyDeal.com.au

Purchase any Vertuo Next solo or bundle as part of the Nespresso Year-end Promotion and receive a free Capsule Bonbonniere valued at $35

The full list of deals is available below.