Instagram pushing hard into sales with InstaNight Shopping this Thursday 6pm

Instagram is the place where you go to look at photos from your favourite celebrities, brands, locations or events right? With an audience of more than 1 billion active users per month, it seems Instagram is pushing hard into sales on the platform.
Recently an update provided a refresh of the UI that positioned a ‘Shop’ icon right upfront. This Shop section of the app, allows businesses to showcase their products and provide links to buy products.
According to an Ipsos poll conducted by Facebook of 21,000 people, 83% of people say they hav discovered new products on instagram. 80% of Australians surveyed say they have made decisions to purchase products on Instagram and the number of people viewing products on Instagram has increased by 60% in Australia over the past year.
Tomorrow night, Instagram is going a step further, with the launch of ‘InstaNight’.
Australia’s first InstaNight Shopping will include an impressive list of more than 100 brands, offering exclusive deals via Instagram.
Instagram’s InstaNight Shopping in on for one night only, starting on Thursday 3rd December, 2020 from 6PM.
Some examples of these deals are:
- Hyundai Australia will be giving Instagram Shoppers the exclusive opportunity to pre-order the all-new i20 N before its arrival in 2021. The $500 pre-order deposit for the i20 N guarantees shoppers will be first to get the car when it hits Australia
- Afterpay is giving all new customers $10 off all purchases over $49. This offer can be utilised in addition to all the InstaNight Shopping savings
- Enjoy $10 off purchases over $50 with MyDeal.com.au
- Purchase any Vertuo Next solo or bundle as part of the Nespresso Year-end Promotion and receive a free Capsule Bonbonniere valued at $35
The full list of deals is available below.
|abi and joseph
|20% off code for shoppers
|Activated Eco
|20% off storewide
|Adore Beauty
|Dermalogica Micro Pore Mist 10ml – free gift with purchase
|Afterpay
|$10 off all purchases over $49 for new Afterpay customers (and Afterpay’s most loyal)
|Amaroso Boutique
|15% off storewide
|Anchor & Arrow
|Exclusive launch of Anchor & Arrow’s new range of hand designed reusable swim nappies and swim hats
|Animalia
|20% off entire range
|Apero Label
|15% off storewide
|Arena Strength
|10% off storewide
|Aveda
|Enjoy free shipping and full-size foam reset™ rinseless hydrating hair cleanser 150ml ($32 value) with any $65+ order
|B2C Furniture
|Buy 4 dining chairs, get 2 free
|Baccarat Australia
|$20 off orders over $100 via a special code
|BANGN BODY
|Bundle of the month including free express worldwide shipping $10 off Bundle of the month which will include 1 x Firming Lotion 2 x Illuminating Firming Lotions 1 x Luxe Gold Key
|Baxter Blue
|A free glasses chain with purchase
|Beauty By Australia
|15% off Leif gift sets
|Bed Threads.
|10% off our entire range with a special code
|Beginning Boutique
|25% off absolutely everything, plus 3 free gifts to choose from
|Big Girls Don’t Cry Anymore
|30% off everything with a special code
|Blue Bungalow
|15% off Summer Collection
|Bobbi Brown
|10% off all orders + a bonus gift for orders over $120 (after discount). 3-piece gift includes: Full-sized Perfectly Defined Eyeliner – Pitch Black Mini Smokey Eye Mascara 3ml Mini Long-wear Cream Shadow Stick – Golden Pink 0.9g
|CAMILLA AND MARC
|Exclusive product – Tailored Short Suit in Aqua. Only 12 available!
|Carbon Coco
|35% off storewide
|City Beach Australia
|Buy 1 get 1 50% off
|Clean Tea
|20% off all products
|Clinique
|Enjoy free shipping + a FREE 4-piece deluxe set for orders over $45
|Culture Kings
|Limited edition sneaker release: Jordan 1 Mid “White Shadow”
|David Jones
|An additional 10% off designer clearance
|Dotti
|40% off full price dresses and playsuits
|Dune London
|25% off all full priced styles
|Echt
|Exclusive release of Ombre Scrunch leggings and sports bra with 20% off.
|ECO. Modern Essentials
|Buy two, get one free on all Christmas Range
|Frank Body
|Spend $60 and receive a free Rose Gold Illuminator
|Frank Green
|Receive a free box of Frank Green Certified Organic & Fairtrade Soul and Peppermint Tea with all orders $50+
|Frankie and Co
|Spend $300, get $80 off
|French Connection
|20% off sitewide with exclusive Instagram code
|Glue Store
|$20 off minimum spend $100
|Go-To Skincare
|A free full size Zincredible (daily moisturiser with SPF) on all orders over $30 until stocks lasts
|Happy Skin Co
|Up to 35% off sitewide
|Happy Skincare
|Half price sonic cleansing brushes valued at $59.95
|HiSmile
|40% off teeth whitening kit and free pink toothpaste 40% off teeth whitening kit and free D&N toothpaste 40% off teeth whitening kit and free express delivery
|House
|Extra 20% off sitewide
|Hyundai Australia
|Hyundai will be giving Instagram Shoppers the exclusive opportunity to pre-order the all-new i20 N before its arrival in 2021. The $500 pre-order deposit for the i20 N guarantees shoppers will be first to get the car when it hits Australia.
|Icon By Design
|30% off Stefan solid oak bar stools in four different colours (Graphite Grey, Dove Grey, Forest Green & Denim Blue)
|Incy Interiors
|30 – 50% off everything + a free mattress with every cot purchase
|Jackie Mack Designs
|Up to 30% off selected items
|Jacqui E
|40% off all dresses
|Jay Jays
|25% off full price
|JD Sports Australia
|15% off orders over $150 with special Instagram code
|Jo Mercer
|Take a further 25% off sale
|Jubly-Umph
|20% off with special Instagram code
|Just Jeans
|40% off edit 200+ styles
|Kiehls
|Exclusive 5-piece gift with all orders over $80 (over 25% added value). Gift contains: Limited Edition Kiehl’s Holiday Puzzle Ultra Facial Moisturiser 30ml Calendula Foaming Wash 30ml Avocado Nourishing Hydrating Masque 14ml Kiehl’s Holiday Envelope (to wrap up your gift)
|Killer Coffee Co
|20% off storewide or receive additional 200g bag of coffee free for orders of $50
|KitKat Chocolatory
|Complimentary shipping nationwide on orders over $80 and complimentary gift with purchase (RRP $15) for orders over $150
|Lash Tribe
|Save $200 on the Nail Gel Pen system for $319, original RRP $519
|Love To Dream
|5% off when you spend $50 10% off when you spend $100 + free shipping 20% off when you spend $200 + free shipping
|Lumae Skin
|$40 off plus free shipping worldwide
|M.A.C
|Receive a free Prep + Prime Lip with the purchase of any Lipstick
|Maison De Sabre
|Purchase a Mini Tote to receive complimentary matching phone case
|Matea Designs
|30% off storewide
|Meelah Collections
|Each customer receives a free ring with their order
|Metalbird Australia
|20% off all our products
|My Jewellery Story
|Buy 1 get 1 free on a selection of products
|MyDeal.com.au
|$10 off purchases over $50
|MyHouse
|Take an extra 15% off sitewide
|Nespresso
|Purchase any Vertuo Next solo or bundle as part of the Nespresso Year-end Promotion and receive a free Capsule Bonbonniere valued at $35
|Nine West
|25% off all full priced styles
|Nourished Life
|Spend $120+ and save 15% off storewide
|Nude by Nature
|40% off sitewide
|Orange Sherbert
|20% off all full priced stock
|Orbitkey
|15% off sitewide, exclude collaborations, already discounted items & clip v2
|Oroton
|Complimentary zip pouch for first 100 orders with special Instagram code
|Paint Plot Australia
|An exclusive gift with purchase – a free gallery series brush set valued at $12
|Panzera
|45% off RRP on select products
|Peppermayo
|30% off storewide
|Pet House
|15% off sitewide with special Instagram code
|Platypus
|20% of all Superga
|Portmans
|40% off full price tops
|Pump Haircare
|Free gift with purchase
|Quad Lock
|20% off storewide
|Robins Kitchen
|Free Baccarat Rye 9 Piece Knife Block valued at $999.99 with any Baccarat iD3 6 Piece Cookware Set purchase
|Sheridan
|Save 30% on Beach Towels Save 30% on Scents
|Showbags.com.au
|10% off
|Showpo
|30% off the Pretty Wild collection
|SKWOSH
|10% off
|Smiggle
|20% off full price
|SmilePro Worldwide
|25% discount storewide
|Step One
|20% off a 4 pack purchase
|Stylerunner
|25% off a selection of Stylerunner’s Insta Faves
|The Style Cantina
|An exclusive 20% off sitewide
|The Wanderers
|Free Barcelona leather coin purse with purchase and 20% off sitewide
|ThinTea
|35% off storewide
|Trenery
|20% off full priced styles
|TWL – The Wod Life
|Up to 60% off selected items
|Ulu Hye
|Free Ulu Hye milk bottle with every purchase over $50
|Unicorn Superfoods
|15% off discount code
|White Fox Boutique
|40% off Essentials Club Collection
|Who Gives a Crap
|$10 off your first purchase
|Write To Me
|Free yearly poster planner with every purchase over $75
|YouFoodz
|30% off minimum spend of $69
|Zala Hair Extensions
|$25 off for orders over $90
|Zea Relief
|Free bottle of Australian Native Kunzea Oil, valued at $19.95, with every purchase