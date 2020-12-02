Instagram pushing hard into sales with InstaNight Shopping this Thursday 6pm

Instagram is the place where you go to look at photos from your favourite celebrities, brands, locations or events right? With an audience of more than 1 billion active users per month, it seems Instagram is pushing hard into sales on the platform.

Recently an update provided a refresh of the UI that positioned a ‘Shop’ icon right upfront. This Shop section of the app, allows businesses to showcase their products and provide links to buy products.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted by Facebook of 21,000 people, 83% of people say they hav discovered new products on instagram. 80% of Australians surveyed say they have made decisions to purchase products on Instagram and the number of people viewing products on Instagram has increased by 60% in Australia over the past year.

Tomorrow night, Instagram is going a step further, with the launch of ‘InstaNight’.

Australia’s first InstaNight Shopping will include an impressive list of more than 100 brands, offering exclusive deals via Instagram.

Instagram’s InstaNight Shopping in on for one night only, starting on Thursday 3rd December, 2020 from 6PM.

Some examples of these deals are:

  • Hyundai Australia will be giving Instagram Shoppers the exclusive opportunity to pre-order the all-new i20 N before its arrival in 2021. The $500 pre-order deposit for the i20 N guarantees shoppers will be first to get the car when it hits Australia
  • Afterpay is giving all new customers $10 off all purchases over $49. This offer can be utilised in addition to all the InstaNight Shopping savings
  • Enjoy $10 off purchases over $50 with MyDeal.com.au
  • Purchase any Vertuo Next solo or bundle as part of the Nespresso Year-end Promotion and receive a free Capsule Bonbonniere valued at $35

The full list of deals is available below.

abi and joseph20% off code for shoppers
Activated Eco20% off storewide
Adore BeautyDermalogica Micro Pore Mist 10ml – free gift with purchase 
Afterpay$10 off all purchases over $49 for new Afterpay customers (and Afterpay’s most loyal)
Amaroso Boutique15% off storewide
Anchor & ArrowExclusive launch of Anchor & Arrow’s new range of hand designed reusable swim nappies and swim hats
Animalia20% off entire range
Apero Label15% off storewide
Arena Strength10% off storewide
Aveda  Enjoy free shipping and full-size foam reset™ rinseless hydrating hair cleanser 150ml ($32 value) with any $65+ order 
B2C FurnitureBuy 4 dining chairs, get 2 free
Baccarat Australia$20 off orders over $100 via a special code
BANGN BODYBundle of the month including free express worldwide shipping $10 off Bundle of the month which will include 1 x Firming Lotion 2 x Illuminating Firming Lotions 1 x Luxe Gold Key
Baxter Blue  A free glasses chain with purchase
Beauty By Australia15% off Leif gift sets
Bed Threads.10% off our entire range with a special code 
Beginning Boutique25% off absolutely everything, plus 3 free gifts to choose from
Big Girls Don’t Cry Anymore30% off everything with a special code 
Blue Bungalow15% off Summer Collection
Bobbi Brown10% off all orders + a bonus gift for orders over $120 (after discount). 3-piece gift includes:  Full-sized Perfectly Defined Eyeliner – Pitch Black  Mini Smokey Eye Mascara 3ml  Mini Long-wear Cream Shadow Stick – Golden Pink 0.9g
CAMILLA AND MARCExclusive product – Tailored Short Suit in Aqua. Only 12 available! 
Carbon Coco35% off storewide
City Beach AustraliaBuy 1 get 1 50% off
Clean Tea20% off all products
CliniqueEnjoy free shipping + a FREE 4-piece deluxe set for orders over $45
Culture KingsLimited edition sneaker release:  Jordan 1 Mid “White Shadow”
David JonesAn additional 10% off designer clearance
Dotti  40% off full price dresses and playsuits
Dune London  25% off all full priced styles
EchtExclusive release of Ombre Scrunch leggings and sports bra with 20% off.
ECO. Modern EssentialsBuy two, get one free on all Christmas Range
Frank BodySpend $60 and receive a free Rose Gold Illuminator
Frank Green  Receive a free box of Frank Green Certified Organic & Fairtrade Soul and Peppermint Tea with all orders $50+
Frankie and CoSpend $300, get $80 off
French Connection20% off sitewide with exclusive Instagram code
Glue Store$20 off minimum spend $100
Go-To SkincareA free full size Zincredible (daily moisturiser with SPF) on all orders over $30 until stocks lasts
Happy Skin CoUp to 35% off sitewide
Happy SkincareHalf price sonic cleansing brushes valued at $59.95
HiSmile40% off teeth whitening kit and free pink toothpaste 40% off teeth whitening kit and free D&N toothpaste 40% off teeth whitening kit and free express delivery
HouseExtra 20% off sitewide
Hyundai AustraliaHyundai will be giving Instagram Shoppers the exclusive opportunity to pre-order the all-new i20 N before its arrival in 2021. The $500 pre-order deposit for the i20 N guarantees shoppers will be first to get the car when it hits Australia.
Icon By Design30% off Stefan solid oak bar stools in four different colours (Graphite Grey, Dove Grey, Forest Green & Denim Blue) 
Incy Interiors30 – 50% off everything + a free mattress with every cot purchase
Jackie Mack DesignsUp to 30% off selected items
Jacqui E40% off all dresses
Jay Jays25% off full price
JD Sports Australia15% off orders over $150 with special Instagram code
Jo MercerTake a further 25% off sale
Jubly-Umph20% off with special Instagram code 
Just Jeans40% off edit 200+ styles
Kiehls  Exclusive 5-piece gift with all orders over $80 (over 25% added value). Gift contains: Limited Edition Kiehl’s Holiday Puzzle Ultra Facial Moisturiser 30ml Calendula Foaming Wash 30ml Avocado Nourishing Hydrating Masque 14ml Kiehl’s Holiday Envelope (to wrap up your gift)
Killer Coffee Co20% off storewide or receive additional 200g bag of coffee free for orders of $50
KitKat ChocolatoryComplimentary shipping nationwide on orders over $80 and complimentary gift with purchase (RRP $15) for orders over $150
Lash TribeSave $200 on the Nail Gel Pen system for $319, original RRP $519
Love To Dream5% off when you spend $50 10% off when  you spend $100 + free shipping 20% off when you spend $200 + free shipping
Lumae Skin$40 off plus free shipping worldwide
M.A.CReceive a free Prep + Prime Lip with the purchase of any Lipstick
Maison De SabrePurchase a Mini Tote to receive complimentary matching phone case
Matea Designs30% off storewide
Meelah CollectionsEach customer receives a free ring with their order
Metalbird Australia20% off all our products
My Jewellery StoryBuy 1 get 1 free on a selection of products
MyDeal.com.au$10 off purchases over $50
MyHouseTake an extra 15% off sitewide
NespressoPurchase any Vertuo Next solo or bundle as part of the Nespresso Year-end Promotion and receive a free Capsule Bonbonniere valued at $35
Nine West 25% off all full priced styles
Nourished LifeSpend $120+ and save 15% off storewide
Nude by Nature40% off sitewide
Orange Sherbert20% off all full priced stock
Orbitkey15% off sitewide, exclude collaborations, already discounted items & clip v2  
OrotonComplimentary zip pouch for first 100 orders with special Instagram code
Paint Plot AustraliaAn exclusive gift with purchase – a free gallery series brush set valued at $12 
Panzera45% off RRP on select products
Peppermayo30% off storewide
Pet House15% off sitewide with special Instagram code
Platypus20% of all Superga
Portmans40% off full price tops
Pump HaircareFree gift with purchase
Quad Lock  20% off storewide
Robins KitchenFree Baccarat Rye 9 Piece Knife Block valued at $999.99 with any Baccarat iD3 6 Piece Cookware Set purchase
Sheridan  Save 30% on Beach Towels Save 30% on Scents
Showbags.com.au10% off  
Showpo30% off the Pretty Wild collection 
SKWOSH10% off 
Smiggle20% off full price
SmilePro Worldwide25% discount storewide
Step One20% off a 4 pack purchase
Stylerunner25% off a selection of Stylerunner’s Insta Faves  
The Style CantinaAn exclusive 20% off sitewide
The WanderersFree Barcelona leather coin purse with purchase and 20% off sitewide 
ThinTea35% off storewide
Trenery20% off full priced styles
TWL – The Wod LifeUp to 60% off selected items
Ulu HyeFree Ulu Hye milk bottle with every purchase over $50
Unicorn Superfoods15% off discount code  
White Fox Boutique40% off Essentials Club Collection
Who Gives a Crap  $10 off your first purchase
Write To MeFree yearly poster planner with every purchase over $75
YouFoodz30% off minimum spend of $69
Zala Hair Extensions$25 off for orders over $90
Zea ReliefFree bottle of Australian Native Kunzea Oil, valued at $19.95, with every purchase
