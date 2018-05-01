Intel puts up $310,000 in prize money for IEM Sydney 2018

If you don’t think eSports is hitting prime time, think again. Intel is teaming up with Electronic Sports League (ESL) who organise eSports competitions worldwide. The 2018 edition of the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM), will return to Sydney, Australia on 4-6 May.
IEM Sydney made a smashing, sold-out debut in 2017 and was quickly established as a top global esports tournament. This year, IEM Sydney spans across three days, invites 16 of the best “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”* teams, and increases the prize pool to A$310,000.
The IEM Season 12 finale at the 2018 World Championship in Katowice, Poland concluded in March with another record breaking year. Moving into IEM Season 13, players, viewers and live audience attendees can expect more world class action.
You can tune in to the live stream at http://live.intelextrememasters.com/ beginning May 4-6 to see the action as it happens, featuring “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” competitions between 16 of the top teams from around the world.
More team and tournament details can be found here.
This year’s Intel Experience Area invites attendees to get hands on with the latest esports and gaming technology powered by Intel. At IEM Sydney, 8th Generation Intel Core processors will bring to life the latest VR and PC gaming experiences, including:
- Overwatch
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- PUBG
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Sprint Vector Arcade
- Project Cars 2
- Evasion and more on PC and VR gaming systems from several hardware brands.