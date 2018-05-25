Intel turns 50, time to reflect on same massive achievements

This year Intel is celebrating 50 years since Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore founded the company. The single, admirable purpose was to: ponder what might be possible. For the past 50 years Intel have invested heavily, pouring billions of dollars into research and development to deliver ever increasing levels of performance from their CPUs. The company’s products are found in pretty much every business and home across the world.

After 50 years, its an opportunity to reflect on the development over the decades. Intel have released a video and infographic that does a great job of reflecting on their successes to date. Something that has alluded the company is a real presence in the ultra-power sensitive market of mobile devices, something owned by Qualcomm and ARM.