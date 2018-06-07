iRacing shows off new grass and dirt effects

Posted by on June 7, 2018

iRacing is the full-on, pay-to-play racing simulator and that payment model is continuing to feed new development in the product. The developers have published a video that shows off a new grass effects that accurately depicts the real-life grass reaction when you drive, slide or spin out of control, over the infield.

While the game supports many different genre’s of racing, one of the most popular in America is Nascar, so naturally that takes much of the highlight reel in this demonstration of the new updates to the physics and partical engine.

 

