Its official, Mustang will join Supercars next year, Ranger Raptor Rescue vehicle

Last night we reported on the news that Ford were re-entering Supercars and today that news got officially confirmed. During a Facebook Live stream Ford Australia’s CEO was joined...
Posted by on April 17, 2018

Last night we reported on the news that Ford were re-entering Supercars and today that news got officially confirmed. During a Facebook Live stream Ford Australia’s CEO was joined by Supercars and members of Tickford Racing and Shell V-Power Racing to confirm the 2-door Mustang will replace the Falcon. In what’s being called a partnership between Ford and the 2 teams, there’s still much work to do to engineer the Mustang to meet the requirements of the sport.

In a very cool move Ford’s also going to provide the Ranger Raptor (soon to be released in Australia) as a rescue vehicle should a Mustang end up in the sand trap.

While it was believed that the Mustang would be entered in 2019 with a V6 Twin-turbo, Tim Edwards suggested this needed to be a 2-step process. Change cars first (from Falcon to Mustang), then look at changing power plants in the future. So the information may not be incorrect, just the timing.

Categories
Sports

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.
No Comment

Leave a Reply