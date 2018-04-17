Its official, Mustang will join Supercars next year, Ranger Raptor Rescue vehicle

Last night we reported on the news that Ford were re-entering Supercars and today that news got officially confirmed. During a Facebook Live stream Ford Australia’s CEO was joined by Supercars and members of Tickford Racing and Shell V-Power Racing to confirm the 2-door Mustang will replace the Falcon. In what’s being called a partnership between Ford and the 2 teams, there’s still much work to do to engineer the Mustang to meet the requirements of the sport.

In a very cool move Ford’s also going to provide the Ranger Raptor (soon to be released in Australia) as a rescue vehicle should a Mustang end up in the sand trap.

While it was believed that the Mustang would be entered in 2019 with a V6 Twin-turbo, Tim Edwards suggested this needed to be a 2-step process. Change cars first (from Falcon to Mustang), then look at changing power plants in the future. So the information may not be incorrect, just the timing.