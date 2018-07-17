It’s World Emoji Day and you kids are mad for them

on July 17, 2018
Today is another one of those made up international days, but given the subject matter, it seemed relevant to us.
Today (July 17th) is World Emoji Day and Messenger has released new facts showing just how much we love emojis. Messenger and Facebook are also launching new features to celebrate the occasion, including a camera frame and themed text background.
Globally, there are over 900 million emojis on Messenger every single day. Australians are one of the biggest users of the birthday cake emoji and the most popular day for sending emojis on Messenger is New Year’s Eve.
Here’s some key facts about our use of emojis across Messenger and Facebook in the form of an infographic.
New information on emojis and new Messenger and Facebook features
- There are more than 2,800 emojis and most of them (nearly 2,300) are used each and every day
- Women are more likely to use emojis than men, with 88% of women saying they send emojis compared to 78% of men.*
- 1 in 3 Australians message senders say they add GIFS, videos and images to their messages every day, and that this helps them better express their emotions and makes them more creative.*
- Spreading the love: On Facebook, people are using the love emoji twice as much as they did last year.
- Put an emoji on it: More than 700M emojis are used in Facebook posts every day
CategoriesSocial networks
