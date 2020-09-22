Jabra announces new Elite 85t earbuds with even better noise canceling

I recently posted my review of the Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds, but already the company has a new and improved model, the 85t. The new Elite 85t comes with many great improvements.

Building on an already great product, the new Elite 85t earbuds, are designed to offer a ‘no compromise’ audio experience.

With the Elite 85t Jabra are deploying their most advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology to date. Leveraging microphones on the inside and the outside of the earbuds, Jabra are able to provide some of the best noice cancelling in the industry.

The data from a 6-microphone array is fed into a dedicated ANC which in the 85t is a dual chipset. This technology is ultra-efficient at removing background noises.

A great example of this is when you’re on a call in a windy environment. That typically makes it hard to hear the caller and for you to be heard, but using this technology, that’s no longer a problem.

The wireless earbuds still feature that efficient design, that’s also comfortable to wear all day.

Key features and specifications:

Compact design and oval silicon EarGels for a secure seal and comfortable fit

Dedicated ANC chip which is more efficient in removing surrounding noises

6-microphone call technology and wind protection.

4-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and the outside of the earbuds

12mm speakers for big sound and powerful bass

Semi-open design with natural hear through

Adjustable ANC with dual sliders from full ANC to full HearThrough

IPX4-rated durability and 2-year warranty* against dust and water

Up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on, 7 hours battery on a single charge and 31 hours with ANC off

Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers

Customizable equalizer in the Sound+ App makes your music sound even better

Voice assistant enabled. Elite 85t works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

‘MyControls’ to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualised sound

One of the best features of the Jabra Elite series is the ability to tap the left earbud and turn on hear through. As an owner, you’ll use this day-to-date to hear the outside the world, while playback continues. Once you re-enable it, you’ll understand just what a good job the ANC is doing.

A prime use case may be walking around your neighbourhood while someone’s mowing their lawn. With the 75t, I tired this and was really impressed, with the mower all but completely eliminated from the soundscape allowed into my head. With the 85t, I can only imagine this is another level again.

In terms of design, the new model continues the history of delivering small earbuds with premium ANC and great audio playback.

Once you learn the control interface, you can be comfortable listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or making and taking calls.

Semi-open design

The 12mm speakers allow the Jabra Elite 85t to produce a big sound and powerful bass, while still enhancing comfort and relieving ear pressure with its semi-open design. Jabra has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape providing a better sealing in the ear.

This means the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear, giving users a more comfortable earbud, while maintaining a very secure fit.

Elite 85t provides up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

“At Jabra we engineer products for purpose and today we are proud to show that our commitment to ANC is no exception. Users today are looking for great things in small packages, so we are thrilled to be offering our users best-in-class ANC in a very compact and sleek design. We are also excited to take our current users on the ANC journey with us with a free upgrade to their existing Elite 75t products – leading the charge as the first global brand to execute this over-the-air update. For us, ANC now means ‘Accept No Compromise’!” René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said:

Pricing and Availability

The Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds, including USB-C recharge case, will be available in selected retailers from November 2020 and will cost A$349.

The earbuds will be available in Titanium/Black from November 2020, and Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey from January 2021.

Find out more about Jabra at www.jabra.com/elite85t