Jabra Elite 85h headphones leverage AI to create personalised audio experience

It seems like AI is infiltrating every part of the technology landscape and audio is one of the latest to take advantage of it.

Jabra has announced the Australian launch of its new Jabra Elite 85h headphones. The headphones are engineered with Jabra SmartSound, based on audEERING context intelligence technology and include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Jabra’s HearThrough technology, which enables users to decide how much of the outside world penetrates through to the listener.

As you go about your life commuting, in public, or in private, SmartSound ensures the audio of the Elite 85h automatically adjusts to your surroundings to offer the best calls and music experience.

The Elite 85h headphones set new standards across the board; with 36-hour battery life (with ANC activated), crystal-clear sound with advanced 6-microphone call technology, 40mm custom-engineered speakers for top-quality acoustic experience and industry-leading durability. Together with SmartSound and one-click Voice Assistant Control, the Elite 85h makes for an extremely smart headphone experience.

Like every Jabra device, the Elite 85h has been engineered to meet the challenges that users face in the real world. In today’s digitally-connected society, noise overload is considered one of the key factors affecting personal wellbeing.

Jabra’s SmartSound technology tackles noise pollution in a way like never before. The company has exclusive part ownership of the intelligent audio analysis company, audEERING, the world leader in audio AI technology. The relationship allows Jabra to include environmental adaptation into the Elite 85h headphones, creating a personalised audio experience that goes beyond current Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) solutions available in the market.

SmartSound, driven by AI technology

Jabra SmartSound is based on audEERING’s context intelligence technology, which uses real-time acoustic scene analysis of environmental sounds. The technology can detect more than 6,000 unique sound characteristics and uses this to adapt audio output to each specific context.

This means that when moving from a noisy train station into a quiet train carriage, the context intelligence technology will take notice and will automatically adjust the audio to the changed surroundings. It will select one of the three moments: ‘Commute’, ‘In Public’ or ‘In Private’ to guarantee a consistent quality for your audio experience.

Users can personalise their calls and music settings even further through Jabra’s Sound+ app, which will remember their preferred settings within the mode for future similar situations.

Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa support

The microphone solution combined with the Jabra Sound+ app creates a quick Voice Assistant access experience. Users only need to touch a button on the headphones to interact with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

“A key challenge for people on-the-go is consistency in voice, call and audio quality in every environment, whilst ensuring the best voice interaction and connectivity – to allow for either total concentration or relaxation. Our Elite range represents the best-in-class products for calls and music. With SmartSound, we can deliver high quality, intelligent calls and music experiences, wherever you are. The Elite 85h is a fantastic headset that will change the way we listen to sound and overcome noise challenges in the future.” David Piggott, Managing Director A/NZ at Jabra

Key features of the Jabra Elite 85h:

SmartSound: Audio that automatically adapts to your surroundings

Audio that automatically adapts to your surroundings Battery: Up to 36-hour battery with ANC activated and 41 hours without ANC

Up to 36-hour battery with ANC activated and 41 hours without ANC Microphones: 8 microphones in total. 6 dedicated for calls, 4 for ANC and 2 hybrid mics for both calls and ANC.

8 microphones in total. 6 dedicated for calls, 4 for ANC and 2 hybrid mics for both calls and ANC. One-click access: Voice Assistant access at the push of a button

Voice Assistant access at the push of a button Three colour variations: Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy

Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy Speakers: 40 mm custom-engineered speakers

40 mm custom-engineered speakers Durability: Unique IP52 dust and rain resistance, backed by a 2-year warranty against water and dust

Unique IP52 dust and rain resistance, backed by a 2-year warranty against water and dust Personalise your Moments, Music and Calls: Jabra Sound+ app for SmartSound features, customise your music in your way, modify your call settings to suit your preference.

The launch of the Elite 85h reinforces Jabra’s heightened focus on the market. The company, as part of GN Audio, is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and has heralded 2019 as “The Year of Wireless”.











Elite 85h availability & pricing

The Jabra Elite 85h is available now at Jabra.com.au and JB Hi-Fi and will be made available to all key retailers in Australia and New Zealand.

Your choice of three colours: Titanium Black, Gold Beige or Navy.

RRP AUD$499.00

Find out more about the Jabra Elite 85h and SmartSound at: jabra.com/elite85h.