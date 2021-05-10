JBL goes off with a new wireless earbud range to suit every lifestyle

JBL ANZ just announced no less than 4 wireless earbuds. This range of new audio products aims to address the needs of all lifestyles and includes the LIVE FREE NC+, CLUB PRO+, TUNE 215TWS, adding to the recently announced TUNE 225TWS.

If you haven’t yet made the transition to wireless earbuds or headphones, they are a great option to block out distractions, listen to music, podcasts or take calls, and while the design and features of earbuds can be a very personal thing, JBL believes they have assembled a lineup of products that will suit everyone.

“We are introducing a range of new true wireless headphones that combine the powerful sound and bold design that JBL is known for with cutting-edge features. The latest fleet from JBL continues to elevate personal audio. Thanks to the new and improved technology the audio brand has developed, expect the sound quality to be out of this world. We are introducing both bud style and stick style True Wireless headphones at a price point to fit all budgets” Marcus Fry, General Manager of AUNZ at HARMAN.

JBL Live Free NC+ (RRP: $249.95)

The BL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS headphones may be a mouthful, but they also pack as many features as is in the name.

These feature 6.8mm dynamic drivers to power JBL’s Signature Sound with supreme comfort. There’s also all-day battery life, with 7hrs of continuous music playback and another 14 hrs in the case for a total of up to 21 hours.

If you do run out of battery, you can throw the Speed Charge case on any Qi-compatible wireless charger.

The earbuds also feature active noise cancelling which is almost a must-have checkbox these days. If you’re looking to block out the outside world and focus on a task, then ANC is a must, taking a noisy environment like a train and reducing it to your own personal audio bubble.

If you do have someone approach you, you can activate TalkThru, but a smart feature called Ambient Aware will help you do this process automatically and eliminate the need to remove an earbud to interact with other people.

These earbuds are also smart, with the ability to choose between Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice assistants, having the ability to make calls, call up music or ask the web, is made simple thanks to a dedicated touch control.

If you’re the active type, these are sweat and water proof (IPX7 certified), so they’ll be fine for exercise, even if it rains.

Many headphones offer a personalised audio experience these days and you’ll also find that here with the free My JBL Headphones app.

JBL Club Pro+ (RRP: $329.95)

The flagship earbuds from JBL are the Club Pro+ which offers full, immersive JBL Pro Sound. Use the JBL My Headphones app to customize the sound to your liking or choose presets from STAGE+ created by the world’s top DJs.



Again we find the Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient feature. The noise-cancelling technology allows you to stay focused, but should you need to have a quick chat with your coworkers, you can enable TalkThru makes it easy to do it by keeping your headphones on.



One of my biggest frustration with wireless headphones has been the out of the box experience, with pairing often a source of frustration. JBL claims they have the process nailed with Zero Hassle Connectivity. Your JBL CLUB PRO+ TWS will pair seamlessly to your device as soon as you flip open the case, thanks to Dual Connect + Sync technology.



When taking a call outside on a breezy day, you may be worried about the recipient being able to hear you. JBL solve this problem with 3-mic beamforming technology, to delivers crystal clear calls with all the sound you want while eliminating the background noise you don’t.



Despite being the same size as any other earbud, JBL has managed to pack in a massive 8 hours of battery life per charge and 3 a total of 24 hours of battery thanks to the charge case. This could pretty easily get you through a weekend away with moderate listening each day. If you ever did find you need a little extra juice, just 10 minutes in the charging case will get you another hour’s use.



If you tap the JBL logo on the side of either earbud, you can access Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Three sensitive mics mean your digital assistant won’t have any trouble hearing or understanding you.



These are available exclusively at JB HiFi.

You can find more information about these 2 wireless earbuds and the rest of JBL’s Lifestyle True Wireless range now at jbl.com.au.