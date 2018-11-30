Foxtel’s Sport subscription service, Kayo is going from strength to strength, now adding new features after only recently launching.

Australia’s new multi-sport streaming service, Kayo Sports, gives fans an opportunity to consume sport in an a new way with Kayo apps offering a multiview that we were long promised with the arrival of digital TV, but never eventuated. Frequently sport fans will experience calendar collisions and find 2 or more sports they follow on at the same time (personally I find this occasionally with Supercars and F1s, but other examples include AFL, soccer and as we head into the summer season, cricket.

Powered by FOX SPORTS Australia, ESPN and beIN SPORTS, Kayo features over 50 sports Live and On Demand with the biggest Australian sports and the best from overseas all in the one place, instantly streamed.

There’s access to more than 30,000 hours of content each year, so you can be confident you’ll find what you want.

New Search functionality will be launching early next year. Within seconds users will be able to search for an event, show or game and be watching instantly.

Fans who are watching on the go and want to pick up the action later now can, with a new continue watching feature enabling fans to pause or exit an event then return later on any device and pick up where they left off.

In App alerts will ensure fans don’t miss any of the big sporting moments, by alerting users of when their favourite team is about to begin or if a match is starting to heat up.

Kayo is redefining how Australians stream and experience sport. Since launching in beta a few weeks ago, we have been listening to our customers and using these insights and feedback to help enhance the product.

We launched last week with a number of game changing features including ‘Splitview’, ‘Key Moments’ and ‘No Spoilers’. The additional functions that are coming soon will give the user more control of how they want to watch sport. Julian Ogrin, Kayo Sports CEO.

Kayo costs $25 per month to access two concurrent streams, allowing fans to watch games or events at the same time on two different devices. If you pay an additional $10pm ($35 per month total), you can access three concurrent streams, allowing them to watch games or events at the same time on three different devices.

As the exclusive telco partner, Telstra will bring Kayo into more Australian homes and into the hands of more sports-loving Aussies. Telstra customers can add the service to their home or broadband package and watch Kayo at home using a dedicated app on Telstra TV, or on the go via their mobile.

If you’re keen to try out features today, or the upcoming features, then sign up at www.kayosports.com.au for a 14-day free trial and start streaming the action within minutes.