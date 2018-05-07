Kogan adds 4 new smart TVs to their lineup.

Kogan have introduced a new range of affordable Smart TVs. The new range includes 4 new TVs with smart features, starting at under $300 and available on presale now. The top 3 feature 4K resolution, while the cheapest only supports 1366 x 768 resolution, so I’d steer clear of that.

The Kogan 43”, 49” and 55” Smart HDR 4K LED TVs feature LG panels and are priced at $439, $499 and $559 respectively.

The new TV range also allows for screen mirroring, so you can mirror your mobile device’s content to your TV screen without the need for any cables. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, avid streamers will also be able to access Netflix, YouTube and Catch Up TV at the click of a button.

Product Manager at Kogan.com, Sergiy Bobrovnychyy said,

“High-quality Smart televisions don’t need to come with a high price tag.

From today, we’re setting a new pricing benchmark with a new range of even better value Smart TVs. Kogan.com’s newest Smart TV range is packed with all the great features you would expect in its closest competitors.

We are proud to be able to offer Australians even more affordable options on a range of products, from laptops to mobile phones to TVs. TVs are our flagship product range and we’re excited that the everyday Aussie will be able to enjoy the latest technology in their own homes, at more accessible price points.”