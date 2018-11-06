You’re pretty good at the internet right? We’re about to find out just how good, with Kogan offering a treasure hunt on their website, across 50,000 products.
What you have to do is look for 20 promo codes starting Wednesday, November 7 at 9AM across kogan.com.
These promo codes are something you really want, as they entitle the successful searcher to some big discounts off electronics. These include items like a Kogan 50″ 4K Smart TV for $30, a Google Home Mini for $1, an iPad for $20, Apple Airpods for $1 and a Dyson V8 vacuum for $30.Sound easy?
The codes are single-use codes and the system works on a first-in-best dressed approach, so you snooze, you lose.
Here’s the full list of discounts on offer:
- Kogan 50″ 4K LED SmarterTV™ for $30*
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $30*
- Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum for $30*
- Kogan Mobile 365 Day Prepaid Voucher Code: 32GB Per 30 Days for $30*
- Apple iPad for $20*
- Bose QuietComfort 35 for $20*
- Kogan 40″ LED SmarterTV™ for $10*
- Kogan Portable Air Conditioner for $10*
- Beats Solo3 Headphones for $5*
- Kogan Robot Vacuum for $2*
- Sunbeam Kettle BBQ for $2*
- WD 3TB Hard Drive for $2*
- Google Home Mini for $1*
- Apple iPhone XS for $100*
- Lavazza Espresso Machine for $1*
- Samsung Galaxy S9 for $50*
- GoPro HERO5 for $10*
- HTC Vive VR Headset for $50*
- Apple AirPods for $5*
- Google Pixel 2 for $50*
