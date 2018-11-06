Kogan Treasure Hunt offers 20 chances at big discounts

Posted by on November 6, 2018

You’re pretty good at the internet right? We’re about to find out just how good, with Kogan offering a treasure hunt on their website, across 50,000 products. 

What you have to do is look for 20 promo codes starting Wednesday, November 7 at 9AM across kogan.com.

These promo codes are something you really want, as they entitle the successful searcher to some big discounts off electronics. These include items like a Kogan 50″ 4K Smart TV for $30, a Google Home Mini for $1, an iPad for $20, Apple Airpods for $1 and a Dyson V8 vacuum for $30.Sound easy? 

The codes are single-use codes and the system works on a first-in-best dressed approach, so you snooze, you lose.

Want a hint? Subscribe to the Kogan.com newsletter here to receive hints about the location of codes. 

Here’s the full list of discounts on offer:

  • Kogan 50″ 4K LED SmarterTV™ for $30*
  • KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $30*
  • Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum for $30*
  • Kogan Mobile 365 Day Prepaid Voucher Code: 32GB Per 30 Days for $30*
  • Apple iPad for $20*
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 for $20*
  • Kogan 40″ LED SmarterTV™ for $10*
  • Kogan Portable Air Conditioner for $10*
  • Beats Solo3 Headphones for $5*
  • Kogan Robot Vacuum for $2*
  • Sunbeam Kettle BBQ for $2*
  • WD 3TB Hard Drive for $2*
  • Google Home Mini for $1*
  • Apple iPhone XS for $100*
  • Lavazza Espresso Machine for $1*
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 for $50*
  • GoPro HERO5 for $10*
  • HTC Vive VR Headset for $50*
  • Apple AirPods for $5*
  • Google Pixel 2 for $50*

More information at https://www.kogan.com/au/game/treasure-hunt/

