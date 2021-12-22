Kogan’s Christmas Sales offer up to 62% off technology

A fat man in a red suit is about to jump down your chimney (or teleport into your living room) on Saturday, which means on Sunday, the famous Boxing Day Sales will be upon us.

This year Kogan has some decent discounts on the technology available. The full is available below, but there is as much as 62% off on some products, with many around the 35-50% mark. If you find that Santa didn’t bring you what you wanted this year, then considering some of these discounts could be a way to get a smile back on your face.

Product TitleStandard PriceSavingDiscount
DJI Osmo Mobile 4 Gimbal – Official DJI Refurbished $            89.00 $    150.0062.76%
Kogan SmarterHome LX8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $          269.00 $    300.9952.81%
Kogan Mobile – Large 365 Day Prepaid Voucher $          270.00 $    270.0050.00%
Kogan Mobile – Extra Large 365 Day Prepaid Voucher $          300.00 $    300.0050.00%
Kogan 28 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler $          219.99 $    209.0148.72%
Kogan Espresso Manual Coffee Machine (Stainless Steel) $          105.00 $       94.9947.50%
DJI Mavic Mini – Official DJI Refurbished $          329.00 $    270.0045.08%
Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse (Graphite) $            82.00 $       47.0036.43%
Kogan 9kg Series 7 Front Load Washing Machine $          419.00 $    230.0035.44%
Kogan 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Android TV‚Ñ¢ (Series 9, RT9220) $          489.00 $    260.9934.80%
Kogan 40″ WQHD IPS Ultrawide 144Hz USB-C HDR Gaming Monitor (3440 x 1440) $          799.00 $    400.9933.42%
Kogan QLED 65″ 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Android TV‚Ñ¢ (Series 9, RQ9510) $          999.00 $    500.9933.40%
LG 34” UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor $          499.00 $    233.0031.83%
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H (Global Model) $          209.00 $       90.0030.10%
Google Chromecast 3 Streaming Media Player – Charcoal $            39.00 $       13.9926.40%
Kogan Series 7 Freestanding Dishwasher (Stainless Steel) with Top Cutlery Tray $          369.00 $    130.9926.20%
Kogan Mobile – Medium 365 Day Prepaid Voucher $          130.00 $       45.0025.71%
Google Nest Wifi – Mesh Router and Point $          299.00 $    100.0025.06%
Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 Months Switch Online Bundle $          448.00 $       21.954.67%

You can head to Kogan or the Kogan-owned DickSmith to get the deals.

