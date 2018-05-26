Latest GeForce Experience lets you export GIFs to Facebook

For anyone running a PC with an Nvidia GPU, you should be aware of the GeForce Experience. This apps simplifies the download and installation of the latest drivers, as well as optimises your game experiences. The software also enables gamers to capture their gameplay for sharing or even live streaming to popular platforms.

In the latest update of the GeForce experience, version 3.14, they’ve added a new feature to turn your favourite video captures into animated GIFs for sharing of social networks like Facebook, Weibo or Google Photos. The videos need to be 5 to 15 seconds in length and to create one, just change the recording format from ‘Video recording’ to ‘Animated GIF’ and press Share.

While advanced users may be comfortable taking game recordings into video editing applications like Adobe Premiere, selecting their highlight and exporting it as an Animated GIF, this simplifies the process and makes it available free to all Nvidia GPU users.