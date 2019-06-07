LG adds new 27″ and 31.5″ 4K HDR monitors to its range

Much of the monitor landscape has been overtaken with crazy multimonitor setups or even super ultrawides like the 32:9 I’m sitting in front of right now, but some people just want a regular sized display.

LG has announced new additions to their range of premium monitors. The 27” UHD 4K IPS monitor with HDR and 31.5” UHD 4K monitor are designed to assist content creators and enhance the 4K gaming experience.

LG 27UL850 with 27-inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor and HDR

The LG 27-inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (high dynamic range), which supports levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of SDR monitors. This means images have more overall contrast detail, a wide range of colours and looks closer to what is seen by the human eye.

USB Type-C allows users to display UHD video, transfer data and charge a laptop or mobile device using a single cable. Furthermore, USB Type-C cables offer faster transfers speed for gaming and online streaming.

Avid and passionate gamers alike can enjoy exciting features like AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps enable smoother game play and reduce tearing and stuttering. LG Game Mode optimises the screen with three gamer-specific pre-set modes, so users can choose the best for their gaming needs.

Sound quality is equally important when playing PC games and when it comes to developing a gaming atmosphere, the built-in five-watt stereo speakers deliver. Players can enjoy an all-in-one immersive experience with no need for extra speakers. LG ensures easy viewing from any angle with the adjustable stand that can be tilted, raised and lowered – or even pivoted to 90 degrees.

Whether users stream or create, this LG monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, meaning users will experience incredible visual immersion when viewing the latest HDR movies, images and games.

LG 32UL950 with 31.5″ UltraFine 4K UHD LCD/LED Monitor and Thunderbolt 3

The LG 31.5″ UltraFine 4K UHD LCD/LED Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 delivers an experience like no other for content creators, in terms of colour space, brightness and versatility.

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting higher levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of SDR monitors. Thunderbolt 3 provides greater productivity and is a great match with MacBooks.

Supporting VESA DisplayHDR 600, the monitor delivers a new level of brightness performance for professional content creators. The Nano Cell Technology in the LG IPS panel enables a 98% DCI-P3 broad spectrum of colour to be seen at wide viewing angles, a must-have feature for those who value incredible graphical performance.

When connected to a MacBook, the LG monitor delivers up to 60W of power for charging and can make use of incredibly fast data transmission speeds.

The slim bezel, sleek design of LG premium monitors is accentuated by the ArcLine stand. The smooth curve of the base provides stability, assuring dependable performance with a touch of elegance for the most versatile Thunderbolt yet.

Price and Availability

The two displays are available now from the following retailers. PC Case Gear, Scorptec, Mwave, Computer Alliance, Wireless 1, Kogan.

The 27UL850 has an RRP of A$1,199.00.

The 32UL950 has an RRP of A$2,599.00.

Depending on your desk size, you may also want to consider LG’s larger 43″ 4K Monitor – https://www.lg.com/au/it-monitors/lg-43UD79

To learn more about the 2019 LG monitors, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/it-monitors