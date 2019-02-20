LG believes Time of Flight module is the next big thing in smart phones

LG Innotek, a materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of LG group, announced today that it will begin the mass production of ToF (Time of Flight; measuring of flight-time distance) module for smartphones.

The LG G8ThinQ is a new flagship smartphone to be released on the 24th, houses this ToF module on the front.

ToF module is a high-tech 3D sensing component which perceives three-dimensionality, spatial information, and movement of an object by using the distance calculated based on the return time of the light shot towards and bounces off of a target object.

The distance range a ToF module can cover for 3D sensing is long. It consumes less electric power than other 3D technology and can be made slim; therefore, it is very suitable for mounting onto a smart phone.

This module can also be used to carry out various functions for biometric verification, motion sensing, artificial reality, and virtual reality, etc. Thus, it is increasingly becoming a key component for products that seek to deliver differen-tiated user experience.

LG Innotek envisions that, along with the smart phone camera module business, it will grow the business of producing 3D sensing modules like the ToF module to be the next generation leading business and take the top spot in the global market.

If 3D sensing is applied to smart phones, users can conveniently operate vari-ous functions without actually touching their devices. That is because 3D sensing module can detect the specific features and movements of one’s face or hands to carry out certain commands, such as switching the screen. So, there would also be no need to take your gloves off to touch the smart phone screen in freezing cold weather.

Furthermore, 3D sensing can be easily applied to PCs, wearable devices, home electronics, and automobiles. When used in automobiles, instead of trying to find and press various con-trol buttons while driving, the driver can use hand gestures to control functions like the AC and GPS navigation. Since drivers won’t have to take their eyes off the road, this would greatly improve driving safety.