LG bundles up UltraGear gaming monitor and gaming speaker

LG Electronics Australia recently announced a new gaming product bundle available exclusively online at LG.com/au, which includes the LG UltraGear 32GP850 gaming monitor and UltraGear GP9 gaming speaker.

The bundle is available for A$1,588, and if you wanted to buy them individually, it’d cost you A$849 for the monitor and $721 for the speaker which strangely takes us to $1,570 which actually makes the bundle more expensive by $18.

The LG UltraGear 32GP850 monitor boasts features including high-speed response times, HDR10 colour and AMD FreeSync technology as well as G-SYNC compatibility.

Bundled with the LG UltraGear GP9 gaming speaker, users will benefit from high-resolution audio with customisable EQ sound, 3D gaming sound, voice chat technology and up to 5 hours battery life.

“Our latest bundle offer is built with sound and display features designed specifically for the avid gamer. Ranging from HDR10 colour technology, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, 3D gaming sound and Voice Chat technology, we’re sure that this bundle is set to enhance the gaming experience. Combining leading LG UltraGear gaming products in this new bundle is a clear example of our dedication to providing Australians with the very best technologies to amplify their gaming experiences.” Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Business Solutions) at LG Electronics Australia.

LG UltraGear 32GP850 Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear monitor is a powerful gaming display that combines high speed and picture quality (2560×1440 resolution) to ensure enhanced experiences for all consumers. With Nano IPS 1ms (Grey to Grey) response time technology, total immersion for users is enhanced while delivering great speed and exceptional graphics. The Grey-to-Grey technology also minimises reverse ghosting so that users will be able to enjoy amplified gaming performance.

Additionally, with HDR10 colour technology, Australian’s will be able to view colours of the game as the developers intended for realistic visual immersion and faster gaming experiences. Adding to this, the monitor also boasts refresh rates of 165 Hz/180 Hz combined with AMD FreeSync technology that reduces tearing and stuttering and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility that synchronises these refresh rates. These features allow users to experience seamless, fluid movement throughout the games being played. With all the technology combined, consumers can not only expect more enjoyable gaming experiences but can also be more strategic during gameplay.

Finally, the narrow bezel design of the monitor allows users to have an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the image on the screen. The monitor’s adjustable stand enables consumers to tilt, raise, lower and pivot the monitor – making it easier to find a preferred viewing position.

For more information please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/it-monitors/lg-32gp850-b

“At LG Australia, we are passionate about enhancing the home entertainment experience for all Australians, whether their passion be movies, sport or gaming. We are continuously evolving our audio lineup to deliver products that amplify entertainment experiences at home, and the introduction of the GP9 gaming speaker is yet another example of our commitment to audio innovation. Combining a range of features that take the gaming experience to another level, we are certain gaming enthusiasts will enjoy everything the GP9 has to offer.” Samantha Mikhael, Category Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia

LG UltraGear GP9 Gaming Speaker

With up to five hours of built-in battery life, the GP9 speaker is designed to amplify the LG gaming experience through room-filling high-quality sound.

The LG UltraGear Gaming speaker tailors gameplay audio according to various gaming genres. By using a special head related transfer function algorithm, the speaker creates virtual surround sound, without the restriction of wearing a headset, suiting both first-person shooter and real-time strategy gaming. With maximum immersion, consumers can now hear their fellow players and react quickly allowing for enhanced strategic gaming.

Sound technology is also enhanced with the integration of Clear Voice Chat technology. This feature allows consumers to communicate without a headset. With just a tap on the speaker microphone button, the Clear Voice algorithm is activated and allows users to clearly discuss tactics with teammates. Finally, unique to the LG GP9 is a customised EQ sound feature, which allows consumers to receive a sound-filed EQ specifically tuned for gaming.

For more information please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/home-audio/lg-gp9