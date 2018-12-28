CES news is coming thick and fast in the lead up to the big technology conference in January. LG Electronics have announced they’re bringing new soundbars.

The new soundbars are said to deliver superior sound quality through a collaboration with Meridian Audio and from the press shots, look pretty sleek and modern.

There’s 3 new soundbar models (SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG) this year. The big news this year is that LG have stepped into camp Google in the battle of integrated voice assistants.

LG’s new lineup of soundbars offer the convenience of AI smart connectivity and voice recognition with the built-in Google Assistant. Users can control their LG soundbar and get information with a simple command such as, “Hey Google, increase the volume,” or “Hey Google, what artist is playing?” Compatibility with the Google Assistant-enabled smart products make it possible to control connected devices throughout the home via voice command. Simply say, “Hey Google, ask LG to turn on the air purifier,” to the soundbar to make adjustments without leaving the couch.

LG’s high-end soundbars (models SL10, SL9 and SL8) support both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. With these two acclaimed technologies, users can enjoy breathtakingly realistic surround sound that seems to come from multiple directions and depths.

“LG’s 2019 soundbars deliver amazing performance tuned in close partnership with Meridian Audio with the convenience of smart AI connectivity. The high-quality sound and versatility of our newest lineup takes home entertainment to a whole new level and satisfies a growing demand for premium soundbar solutions that provide impressive listening experiences, greater convenience and stylish, modern aesthetics.” Kim Dae-chul, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video business.

With some of LG’s premium soundbars supporting high-resolution audio via an advanced processing algorithm that can upscale conventional file formats, the output comes even closer to studio quality. To bolster the already solid output and detailed soundscape of LG’s latest soundbars, users can add the Wireless Rear Speaker Kit* to achieve a more cinema-like experience.

At only 57mm deep, the LG SL9 can also be installed flush to the wall for a clean, streamlined appearance that saves space and makes a sophisticated statement. An integrated gyroscope sensor gauges the position of the product (fixed to a wall or on a flat surface), adjusting sound directionality to guarantee the optimal listening experience.

If you happen to be at CES this year, head to LG’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall #11100) during CES 2019 to experience it for yourself.