Logitech adds speaker and mechanical keyboard with LIGHTSYNC

Logitech G have announced 2 new devices in their gaming gear offering. The Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker is the first dedicated gaming speaker system with advanced Logitech G LIGHTSYNC. This synchronises both light and sounds to your gameplay. Logitech also announced the G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The Logitech G512 also features LIGHTSYNC RGB.

VP and GM of Logitech Gaming, Ujesh Desai said,

“Our goal with these two products was to complement our G502, the world’s best selling gaming mouse. With LIGHTSYNC technology we are able to add real intelligence to what RGB lighting can do – synchronising audio and RGB lighting to on-screen gameplay. If you already own a G502, then the new G512 keyboard and G560 speakers with LIGHTSYNC are the perfect way to complete your desktop, and create a totally immersive solution.”

Most Immersive PC Gaming Speaker

Hear every detail as game designers intended with the first gaming speaker from Logitech G. The Logitech G560 provides 240 Watts Peak/120 Watts RMS power, which delivers amazing sound for music and PC games, and 3D audio with DTS:X Ultra 1.0 for in-game positional audio. Together this improves accuracy, and heightens intensity and realism, giving gamers a more immersive and fun experience. The G560 speakers are built on Logitech’s rich 25-year heritage in designing premium audio devices.

Powered by advanced LIGHTSYNC technology, the Logitech G560 synchronises brilliant RGB lighting and powerful audio in real time to match on-screen gameplay action. Light and animation effects can be customised across approximately 16.8 million colours, with four lighting zones. The Logitech G560 features multiple connection options including USB, 3.5mm and Bluetooth. This combined with built-in Logitech Easy-Switch technology, enables you to switch seamlessly between any four connected devices such as a PC, smartphone and tablet, so you can listen to your favourite playlist off your phone while playing a PC game. LIGHTSYNC technology also works with video and music content allowing you to enjoy immersive light and sound beyond gaming.

LIGHTSYNC Powered Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G512 takes Logitech’s award-winning design in keyboards to the next level with RGB lighting and LIGHTSYNC support. The keyboard offers the choice of two Logitech G exclusive Romer-G mechanical key switches, Romer-G Tactile and Romer-G Linear. The tactile version provides soft tactile feedback during actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback, while the linear version gives you a smooth keystroke. All Romer G keys offer fast and quiet competition-grade performance, and bright sharp lighting, all in a key that is more reliable and durable than standard mechanical switches. The switches actuate up to 25 percent faster than the leading competitor at a distance of 1.5mm, combined with a low-force 45g actuation, to provide near-instant responsiveness.

The Logitech G512 features an anodised and brushed aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum top case for a slim, premium design with rigid durability and an integrated USB extension passthrough port.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker and G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are expected to be available at selected retailers from April 2018 for suggested retail prices of A$279.95 and A$179.95, respectively. The keyboard is available in 2 colours, Carbon which is available worldwide and Silver (Romer-G Tactile only), available in select markets.