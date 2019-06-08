Logitech G 2019 eracing challenge is here

Logitech has announced the 2019 Logitech G Challenge. This is an eRacing championship that challenges racers from across the globe.

Logitech Sponsor Fernando Alonso and therefore are able to tap his talents along with McLaren Racing to advance sim racing. The goal of the competition is to put the best drivers on the best gear for racing enthusiasts and to celebrate the skill, passion and competition of top drivers.

“If you enjoy racing, you absolutely want to be a part of this competition. One of the things that’s exciting about eracing is that it’s accessible to everyone, whether you’re a racer or spectator. The highly competitive nature and high-speed excitement of the sport, combined with the authenticity of the games we’ve selected for this year’s Challenge, provide an exhilarating experience for fans and racers alike.” Vincent Borel, general manager of gaming simulation.

This year, the competition increases the stakes, with the Logitech G Challenge now extended to include even more racing, and the drivers will be battling for bigger prizes.

This year’s winner will gain a spot in the 2019 McLaren Shadow esports competition and compete for a chance to join the McLaren Shadow esports team and a unique chance to join the McLaren Driver Development Program to work with the team on their driving skills.

“The Logitech G Challenge eracing series creates an exciting opportunity for us to connect fans who have a passion for both virtual and real-world racing. We’re always looking for ways to demonstrate the connection between the virtual and the real world of racing. By encouraging more players to test their race skills against the top professionals, we know we’ll find top talent like we did last year with Igor through the 2018 G Challenge in Latin America. We look forward to seeing what talent emerges from the G Challenge and into the McLaren Shadow Project finals in 2019.” Ben Payne, head of esports at McLaren.

The Logitech G Challenge is divided into four divisions: USA, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific (AP) that will host online qualifiers and/or wildcard events throughout the summer of 2019. The winner of these events will go on to compete in their division’s Regional Finals. The top two racers from each division will then compete in the worldwide Grand Finals.

The Asia Pacific Regional Finals that we hope to see Australians competing in, is scheduled for 10/12/19, with more details to come soon. Hopefully this is streamed live to the world online.

The winner of the Grand Finals will be crowned World Champion and go on to represent Logitech G as a finalist in the 2019 McLaren Shadow Project esports competition.

The Logitech G Challenge online qualifiers, wildcards and regional finals will all be played on Project Cars 2 in the USA, AP and Europe divisions.

In the Latin America division, players will compete in Gran Turismo Sport. Regional Finalists will win a spot in the Grand Final and paid travel for themselves and a guest to the competition.

The Grand Finalist will win a spot in the McLaren Shadow Project Finals at the McLaren Technology Center in Woking, UK with paid travel for his or herself and a guest.

If you want in on the action, then go ahead and register for the online qualifiers which opened on June 3rd, 2019 and concludes on November 23rd, 2019.

Sign up to participate in the online qualifiers in your region here.