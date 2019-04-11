Maltesers partners with what3words for Easter Bunny Hunt

Easter is rapidly approaching and Maltesers are running a competition, giving you chocolate fans a chance at winning $5,000.

The competition involves a partnership with service ‘what3words’ a geolocation service that turns any lat, long location, into a sequence of 3 words.

The Easter campaign is an example of how brands are using technology to drive consumer engagement. The partnership with UK-based location technology company what3words, is an Australian first.

Dividing the world into 3m x 3m squares, each with a unique address made of three dictionary words is a great way to take a string of coordinates into a rememberable series of words.

“We’ve taken the traditional Easter bunny hunt and flipped it on its head to offer an interactive digital experience for MALTESERS fans this Easter. We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to be amongst the first to work with what3words in this market and showcase the technology’s potential in Australia.” MALTESERS Brand Manager Kaitlin Williams

what3words’ technology contains a code that consists of three illustrations corresponding to three dictionary words which align to a map location. For this campaign, the codes are being displayed online including across social media and in select outdoor locations around Sydney and Melbourne.

“This is the first time the technology has been used by a global brand in Australia. The partnership with MALTESERS is an example of how the what3words technology can be used in an interactive and playful way to offer unique consumer experiences. Our goal is to become the global standard for communicating location and provide a simple, accurate and reliable addressing system both for individuals and brands.” Giles Rhys Jones, CMO, what3words

For those wanting to get involved in the MALTESERS Bunny Hunt and go in the running to win $5,000, visit MaltesersBunnyHunt.com. The competition runs from 9.01am Monday 8 April, through to 11:59pm Sunday 21 April.

